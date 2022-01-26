Prince Andrew denies sexual abuse allegations and asks for a jury trial

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

In his formal response to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit alleging sexual abuse, Prince Andrew denied her allegations and demanded a jury trial, according to a court filing Wednesday.

The filing details his denials of the accusations Giuffre has leveled against him in her suit, paragraph by paragraph.

Giuffre alleged in the lawsuit that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including Andrew, and that Andrew was aware she was underage in the US at the time.

She alleged Andrew sexually abused her at Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, at his mansion in Manhattan and at his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London.

Andrew has denied those claims.

Still, the UK royal did admit in the court filing that he met Epstein in 1999 through Maxwell. Andrew also admitted that in 2000, Epstein and Maxwell attended the Prince’s 40th birthday and that in 2010, Andrew was photographed with Epstein in Central Park and stayed at Epstein’s New York City mansion.

CNN has reached out to Giuffre’s lawyer for comment.

