University of Utah suspends all fraternity and sorority social activities following second sexual assault report

The University of Utah has suspended all social activities at fraternities and sororities after two reports of sexual assault that allegedly occurred at two different fraternity houses, according to a letter from the university.

“All social activity at the University of Utah’s fraternity and sorority chapters has been suspended for two weeks,” Vice President of Student Affairs Lori McDonald wrote in the letter sent to students Monday.

Philanthropic and business operations may continue in the chapter houses, McDonald’s letter said.

The action against fraternities and sororities came after the university announced January 26 that the Office of Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action (OEO) was notified of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house on September 22.

A student told the university the incident happened while they were attending a “Wine Wednesday” party at the fraternity house, where wine was served by the fraternity, according to an alert from the university safety department.

In a statement, the Delta-Sigma Chapter at the University of Utah told CNN a formal complaint has been made against the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“The Kappa Sigma house will continue to cooperate with the University of Utah and Salt Lake City Police Department during this investigation. The subject of the investigation is not a member of this fraternity and was never an initiate of this Chapter. The men of the Delta-Sigma Chapter of Kappa Sigma condemn sexual assault in all forms,” the statement said.

On Monday, the university notified students, faculty, and staff about a second sexual assault reported anonymously. The incident allegedly occurred at a different, unidentified fraternity house in early December, according to the letter.

In the letter sent to students, the university said it shared both reports with Salt Lake City Police.

Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told CNN Tuesday the department is investigating the first reported sexual assault, but is not investigating the second reported sexual assault at this time.

“Because there are so few details to the second case, we do not have the ability to begin an official investigation. However, we stand ready to take statements and to provide resources and advocacy to the survivors of any sexual assault,” said Weisberg.

The University of Utah announced in the letter that meetings with fraternity and sorority leaders have been initiated to discuss these incidents.

