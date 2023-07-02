Skip to Content
CNN - National

7 shot in Wichita, Kansas, nightclub shooting, police say

By
Published 5:14 AM

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub overnight, Wichita Police said early Sunday morning.

No one has been pronounced dead as a result of the shooting, the agency said in a tweet. But at least two additional “trauma victims” were injured when they were trampled as people fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting, which occurred at a club in the 200 block of North Washington Street, remains under investigation. One person has been detained for questioning, but no suspect has been identified at this time, said police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content