Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 3 dead and 8 others wounded

(CNN) — A shooting that erupted just before midnight Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least three dead and eight others wounded, police said.

“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said during a news conference. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

Police said it’s “too early to tell” if the shooting was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

