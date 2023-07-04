Woman sleeping in her car chased down by man in stolen Lowe’s forklift and killed in a Home Depot parking lot, police say

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a woman was killed after being hit and run over by a stolen forklift in a Waldorf, Maryland, Home Depot parking lot on Sunday, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store” in Waldorf at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, according to the news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, identified as Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, had broken into the Lowe’s, stolen a forklift, and “rammed it through the rear gates.”

The news release alleges Brown then left the Lowe’s on the forklift, driving it into the parking lot of a nearby Home Depot, where he rammed a vehicle in the parking lot.

A woman, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift struck her car and started to run away, the release said, adding Brown “followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her,” before stealing her car and fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers responding to the initial burglary, found Gloristine Pinkney, 73, dead underneath the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Brown was arrested Sunday evening and detectives found the victim’s car near his house.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and “other related charges,” according to the release.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

CNN was unable to contact him for comment.

Brown’s bond review hearing is scheduled for July 5 and he is eligible for a public defender, Charles County court records show.

