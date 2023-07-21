Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no big winners in Friday’s drawing

By Travis Caldwell, CNN

(CNN) — Days after a Powerball ticket won just north of a billion dollars, the Mega Millions lottery closes in on a similar grand prize after no tickets won the jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were 29-40-47-50-57 and the Mega Ball was 25.

Eight tickets matched the first five numbers, each claiming a $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions. The tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and New Jersey.

The next drawing on Tuesday will feature an estimated $820 million jackpot, the lottery said, with a lump-sum cash option available of $422 million for a winning ticket.

This marks the fifth-largest Mega Millions lottery run in its history, with the jackpot exceeding $1 billion on four previous occasions – most recently, a $1.348 billion ticket was sold in Maine in January. A record $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in South Carolina in 2018.

The odds of claiming the big prize are certainly long – around 1 in 302.5 million. But residents in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands can give it another chance before Tuesday’s drawing at 11 p.m. ET.

