Cape Cod boat crash leaves 1 dead and others injured, officials say

By Zenebou Sylla and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A 17-year-old girl has died after a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor on Cape Cod Friday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teenager’s body was recovered from the water around 11:30 p.m. by the regional dive team with assistance from Dennis Fire-Rescue, according to a Saturday news release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Officials have not released the girl’s name “out of respect for the privacy of her family,” the release said.

Six people, including the girl who sustained fatal injuries, were on the boat before it crashed around 9 p.m., according to the release. Other passengers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment, police said.

The State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District is investigating the teen’s death alongside the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Dennis Police, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, according to the news release.

Police said the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and the MSP Underwater Recovery Unit, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police marine assets, are conducting dive operations at the crash site to search for debris from the boat as part of the investigation.

CNN has reached out to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, Dennis Police, and the United States Coast Guard for further information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.