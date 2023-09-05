5 things to know for September 5: Idalia, Burning Man, Covid-19, Maui, North Korea

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Four astronauts have returned from a six-month stay on the International Space Station, splashing down off the coast of Florida on Monday. The astronauts oversaw research projects and hosted three paying customers aboard the station as NASA seeks to increase the amount of commercial activity in low-Earth orbit.

1. Idalia aftermath

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, which slammed into Florida last week, questions are being raised about whether federal dollars should be allocated to rebuild repeatedly flooded infrastructure. Meteorologists say the Atlantic hurricane season hasn’t peaked and the Gulf of Mexico has been historically warm – meaning more energy to fuel more deadly storms. To make matters worse, many insurance companies are also pulling out of some Gulf states, leaving homeowners and businesses with more risk and fewer options to finance their recovery in a way that will leave buildings stronger and better able to withstand future hurricanes. Experts say that rebuilding homes to be elevated and more reinforced is an option, but that would be a major challenge without a healthy insurance market.

2. Burning Man

Thousands of Burning Man attendees finally made their mass exodus Monday after intense rain over the weekend flooded campsites and trapped more than 70,000 festivalgoers in the makeshift Nevada city. Organizers announced the driving ban that was imposed during heavy rains Friday had been lifted on Monday and attendees could safely leave Black Rock City, the desert community erected every year for the event. The wait time to leave the city Monday night was roughly seven hours, organizers said, as drivers attempted to navigate the muddy desert. Separately, authorities confirmed a death at the festival on Saturday was “unrelated to the weather,” Burning Man organizers said.

3. Covid-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced. President Joe Biden tested negative. Jill Biden’s diagnosis comes amid renewed attention to Covid-19 as the world approaches the fourth virus season since the height of the pandemic. But the new Covid-19 variant BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, may be less contagious than feared. Lab tests show our immune systems can recognize and fight off this variant as well as, and perhaps even a bit better than, the currently circulating offshoots of the XBB variant. CDC data also shows a slight increase in hospital admissions, emergency department visits and positive COVID-19 tests — but not nearly as high as in past summers.

4. Maui

At least 385 people remain unaccounted for following the deadly fires in Maui, down from a peak of about 1,200. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green urged people to file missing persons reports as island authorities face mounting scrutiny over whether more action could have been taken to warn residents about the flames in Lahaina, which killed 115 people. Meanwhile, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is hoping to quickly rebuild travel demand amid a drop in revenue. lihia Gionson, a spokesman for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, told CNN people should stay away from West Maui burn areas, but the rest of the island and other Hawaiian islands are open for business. He said people may not want to intrude, but when the economy is all about tourism, “the last thing you want is an economic downturn to follow the disaster.”

5. North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin for discussions on a potential deal to supply Moscow with weapons for its war on Ukraine, according to the US government. Kim’s possible visit to Russia comes as the US has expressed increasing concerns about North Korea’s military assistance to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine — a move that would be in breach of US sanctions. When asked for comment on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, “We have nothing to say on the subject.” Apart from North Korea, Russia has also received drones and artillery from Iran.

IN MEMORIAM

Steve Harwell, the founding lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday. He was 56. Smash Mouth was best known for its chart-topping singles “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” a song which gained widespread popularity after its appearance on the soundtrack of the 2001 animated film “Shrek.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

19

That’s how many months Russia and Ukraine have been at war. As the conflict drags on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making personnel changes, citing the need for “new approaches” to ramp up the country’s counteroffensive and to root out corruption in the Ukrainian government.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This violence is tragic and unacceptable.”

— Ottawa Police, issuing a statement after a shooting outside a wedding in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday left two people dead and six injured. The victims had been attending the wedding and the shooting occurred outside the venue, police said.

