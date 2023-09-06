5 things to know for Sept. 6: Extreme weather, Manhunt, Proud Boys, Ukraine, McConnell

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — With Covid-19 cases once again on the rise, questions are being raised about proper prevention measures this fall. Some health experts are encouraging a return to masking, while others believe an individualized approach to risk reduction is best. Many also agree that the updated Covid-19 vaccine, expected to be made available later this month, will work well against the new variant BA.2.86.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Extreme weather

The world has just experienced the hottest summer on record, according to a new report from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Data shows the planet experienced its hottest June followed by the hottest July, as triple-digit heat seared parts of the US and popular global travel destinations. July and August were also estimated to have been 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels — a key threshold scientists have long warned the world must stay under to prevent the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Meanwhile, the high temperatures warming the Atlantic Ocean are fueling another potentially dangerous hurricane. Tropical Storm Lee is expected to rapidly intensify and could impact the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean by this weekend.

2. Manhunt

A Pennsylvania community is on edge as the search for escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante enters its seventh day. The 34-year-old escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday, initially launching authorities into a multiday search. Around 200 law enforcement personnel are combing through neighborhoods and heavily wooded areas in the state’s eastern district, hoping to keep Cavalcante moving and force him to make a mistake. The manhunt has forced school closures as police advised area residents to keep their doors and cars locked, warning that the man is extremely dangerous. Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 in the killing of his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole.

3. Proud Boys

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison — the longest sentence given to anyone in relation to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. A judge said Tarrio organized the far-right Proud Boys group that was at the front of the Capitol riot, breaking past barriers and smashing windows to let rioters inside the historic building. The first breaches eventually led to Congress evacuating and temporarily halting the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. He was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and leading a failed plot to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Several other members of the Proud Boys leadership were also found guilty of seditious conspiracy and sentenced last week — two of whom received 18 and 17 years behind bars.

4. Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv today for talks amid growing concerns that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed to produce results. “We want to see, hear, how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks,” a senior state department official told reporters. The visit by Washington’s top diplomat comes less than a month after President Joe Biden asked Congress for more than $24 billion to help Ukraine defeat Russia in the ongoing war, as some polls show the American public’s support for continued funding is beginning to soften. This visit will help the administration make the case for that continued support to the American people, the official said.

5. Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to address his health today during a closed-door GOP conference meeting after two recent health scares in front of TV cameras. Last week, the 81-year-old Kentuckian stood silent for around 30 seconds in the middle of a news conference — the second time he had endured a frozen on-camera moment since July. The Capitol’s attending physician, Brian Monahan, said in a new letter released by McConnell’s office on Tuesday that there is no evidence he has a seizure disorder or that he experienced a stroke or a movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease after he was evaluated by a group of four neurologists.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Watch child’s reaction to military father’s surprise return

After a yearlong deployment, an Ohio soldier made a surprise visit to his son’s second grade class dressed as a mascot. Watch the video here.

Ben Shelton upsets Frances Tiafoe to advance to US Open semifinal

For the first time, two Black men faced off in a US Open quarterfinal match early today. Shelton, 20, secured the victory and will next play 23-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Fierce falcon photo takes top prize in bird photography contest

Without feather ado, here are the extraordinary images from this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year award.

Scientists say they pinpointed moment humanity almost went extinct

Researchers say the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals about 900,000 years ago. Read about the “provocative” study.

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The singer filed a petition for divorce Tuesday, stating the marriage is “irretrievably broken” as grounds for dissolution.

TODAY’S NUMBER

4 million

That’s how many people have so far enrolled in President Joe Biden’s new student loan repayment plan, known as SAVE, which promises to lower their monthly bills. The program was launched earlier this summer in anticipation of federal student loan payments resuming in October after a yearslong pandemic-related pause.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“When duty called, Larry did everything — did everything — to answer.”

— President Biden, awarding the Medal of Honor to Vietnam War veteran and Army Capt. Larry Taylor on Tuesday. Taylor received the nation’s highest military award for saving four fellow soldiers in a daring helicopter rescue that “rewrote the fate of four families for generations to come,” Biden said.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

The doodle house

Most people doodle on paper. This artist doodled an entire house! Watch this time-lapse video to see inside.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.