Family of 4 found dead in their home, rattling quiet Illinois neighborhood

(CNN) — Police in a quiet community about 30 miles outside Chicago are investigating after a family of four, including two children, and their three dogs were found dead in their home Sunday night.

The two adults, their two children and the dogs were found with gunshot wounds in their home in Romeoville, Illinois, officials said.

Police do not consider the deaths a murder-suicide and are investigating the incident as a murder, Deputy Chief Chris Burne of the Romeoville Police Department, said during a news conference Monday.

The adult victims were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and the two children were boys, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue to perform a well-being check after one of the family members did not show up to work Sunday and calls from relatives went unanswered, prompting concern, Burne said.

Police believe the shooting happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

“We are not asking anybody to shelter in place. We are not actively looking for anybody in the area, but we do always ask our residents to have a good sense of self-awareness and to report anything that they might see as suspicious,” Burne said.

Police tape surrounded the scene on Monday, as police were seen removing items from the home and placing them into a police van, video from CNN affiliate WBBM shows.

Carol Love, who lives next door, told WBBM that she was home during the time frame given by police, but did not hear anything.

“I want to know what’s going on, man. It’s very, very quiet. It’s incredibly quiet,” another neighbor, Dan Lugo, told WBBM. “This stuff doesn’t happen here. It’s very unnerving. I’m pretty sure the whole neighborhood is shook up.”

The two children attended R.C. Hill Elementary School, according to a message posted by the district’s superintendent, Rachel Kinder, who called their deaths a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community,” Kinder said.

The school is offering mental health and counseling resources to its families, according to the message.

