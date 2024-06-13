Detecting alien life, ‘Brat Pack’ nostalgia, digital dermatology: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Dyson spheres’: Inspired by a science fiction novel from the 1930s, a renowned physicist theorized a way to detect alien life. Scientists say they’ve found potential evidence.

2️⃣ Digital dermatology: An increasing number of people are seeking help with their skin through virtual technology rather than in real life. Here’s what you should know.

3️⃣ Modern religion: In his latest effort to embrace contemporary culture, Pope Francis will host more than 100 comedians from 15 countries at the Vatican. Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon and Chris Rock are among those expected to attend.

4️⃣ ‘Brat Pack’: For people who grew up in the 1980s, a new documentary gives them a chance to relive their adolescence captured in movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles.”

5️⃣ Problem solvers: A massive crocodile was chasing children and pets were disappearing, so people in an Australian town took matters into their own hands.

Watch this

🦒 Scary moment: Toddler Paisley Toten and her family were feeding the animals at a Texas wildlife refuge when a hungry giraffe accidentally grabbed her shirt and lifted her in the air. The giraffe quickly let go, and Paisley’s mom was right there to catch her.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Fearsome predator: An amateur paleontologist discovered a new species of pterosaur, a flying reptile with a huge wingspan that lived alongside dinosaurs 100 million years ago.

Your health

🦟 Bugging out: Summer is prime time for ticks and mosquitoes. Here’s how to protect yourself from those pesky little critters that want to take a bite out of you.

Quiz time

☀️ A natural climate pattern marked by warmer than average ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean has officially ended. What is this pattern called?

A. Tropical wave

B. La Niña

C. El Niño

D. Pacific drift

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

✈️ We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Sassy Wyatt has been blind for most of her adult years, but that hasn’t stopped her from spending her life traveling the globe. Her blog, Blind Girl Adventures, chronicles her trips. “I really do believe that my blindness has actually opened up the world to help me see it better,” she said.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. El Niño has come to an end, setting the stage for La Niña to arrive later this summer. Test your news IQ with our weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

