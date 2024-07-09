The burger of the future, eco-friendly tourism, summer camp for billionaires: Catch up on the day’s stories



👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! West Virginia and Mississippi have the lowest average personal income in the United States. They also have some of the highest rates of homeownership. It’s a curious pattern.

5 things

1️⃣ Futuristic meat: Do you like your burger medium rare, well-done or lab-grown? This new invention looks like a blob of pink Jello, but researchers say it tastes like the real deal.

2️⃣ Eco-friendly tourism: Visitors to Copenhagen who engage in activities such as picking up trash or riding public transportation could be rewarded with free food and cultural experiences as part of a pilot program.

3️⃣ App crackdown: In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Trade Commission and Los Angeles prosecutors have banned a controversial anonymous messaging app from serving kids under 18. NGL also must pay $5 million as part of the settlement.

4️⃣ The 1 percenters: Every year, some of the richest and most powerful leaders in business, media and politics touch down in Sun Valley, Idaho. Welcome to the mysterious “summer camp for billionaires.”

5️⃣ A different pace: This 72-year-old American hopes to take advantage of Italy’s longer life expectancy, so he bought a nearly $9,000 home and is moving there. He’ll also be closer to Africa, where he works on humanitarian aid projects.

Watch this

❤️ Virtual love: Social media influencer Lisa Li used Chat GPT to create her own version of an artificial intelligence “boyfriend.” Take a look at the future of human-AI relationships.

Top headlines

• Democrats see today as a make-or-break day for Biden’s political future

• Woman who received pig kidney transplant and heart pump dies

• Trump-appointed judge resigns after investigation finds he had ‘inappropriately sexualized relationship’

What’s buzzing

👶 ‘Very excited’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served more than eight years in prison for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced that she’s about to become a mother herself.

Check this out

🔍 Desert in bloom: The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, but large swaths of usually barren sand are covered with colorful purple flowers.

Quotable

✈️ Travel dispute: Budget airline HK Express apologized after two blind passengers alleged its crew removed them from a flight citing safety concerns.

Olympics update

🚴‍♀️ ‘I’ve grown so much’: After her brother suffered a brain injury in a bike crash, BMX rider Saya Sakakibara gained a new perspective on what success means. The Australian will compete in the Summer Games in a few weeks, where she hopes to earn a medal.

Good vibes

🐼 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿The San Diego Zoo shared photos of its two new giant panda bears after their arrival from China. Xin Bao relaxed in her enclosure, and Yun Chuan chomped on some leaves.

