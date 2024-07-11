How to combat body-shaming, a slippery scam, this year’s ‘Barbenheimer’: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Adult cancer deaths in the US could be prevented if people made lifestyle changes, according to a new study. Smoking posed the biggest risk by far, of course. Other important factors include excess body weight, lack of exercise and alcohol consumption.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Body-shaming: The pressure to look a certain way can come from any number of places: ads, celebrities, social media — even that voice in your head when looking in the mirror. Here’s what you can do to feel better about yourself just the way you are.

2️⃣ Not so fast: Value menus at fast-food restaurants are all the rage now, after criticism about the soaring cost of eating out. But there’s actually not as much “value” in these meal deals as you might think.

3️⃣ Rare find: In a first-of-its-kind discovery, a piece of woolly mammoth skin excavated from the Siberian permafrost contains fossil chromosomes. Freezing temperatures helped preserve the 52,000-year-old remains.

4️⃣ Slippery scam: Officials in southern Italy have broken up an alleged racket selling fake olive oil, confiscating 42 tons of the extra virgin variety worth almost $1 million. The overnight raids on warehouses led to seven arrests.

5️⃣ Double feature: Last summer’s one-two punch gave movie fans “Barbenheimer.” This year, “Gladiator II” and “Wicked” are sharing the same release date. Could we see another box office phenomenon?

Watch this

👀 Change of plans: The pilots for an American Airlines flight from Tampa to Phoenix aborted takeoff when smoke started billowing from the tires. No injuries were reported.

Top headlines

• Powerful Democrats blame Biden’s aides for hiding full extent of his decline

• Anger mounts in Texas as crippling power outages and heat turn deadly

• CNN review finds at least 140 people who worked for Trump are involved in Project 2025

$18 million

❗That’s how much money in savings that actress Sharon Stone said she lost after her stroke in 2001. “Everything changed,” Stone said in describing her lengthy recovery.

Check this out

🐸 Curious color: Scientists in Australia found a tree frog that’s bright blue, rather than the usual green, because of a rare genetic mutation.

Quotable

Movie icon: Known for her roles in “The Shining” and several acclaimed Robert Altman films, Duvall died at age 75 of complications from diabetes, reports say.

Quiz time

🐙 Which Asian city, known for delicious food featuring crab and octopus, encourages visitors to eat “like you’re going to go bankrupt”?

A. Beijing

B. Osaka

C. Bangkok

D. Manila

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

Menstrual products: Some tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies show. Here’s what you should know.

Good vibes

We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿UnChained is a nonprofit organization that helps transform the lives of vulnerable young people by pairing them with dogs trying to find a forever home.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Seafood stars in much of the street food in Osaka, which is preparing to host Expo 2025. Test your knowledge with CNN’s news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN's Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

