Changes coming to Netflix, athletes move into Olympic Village, rooftop sculptures: Catch up on the day’s stories

When it comes to women's health in the US, Massachusetts ended up on top of the new state-by-state rankings that were just released. At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi came in last.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Sticky summer: No doubt you’ve heard of the “dog days of summer.” Well, we’re right in the thick of them. Technically it’s the time when the star Sirius rises alongside the sun — roughly early July to mid-August. The explanation dates back to the ancient Greeks.

2️⃣ Streaming changes: Netflix will start phasing out its cheapest advertising-free plan for existing US customers. The Basic tier, which costs $11.99 a month, is going away. That leaves two pricier options without ads — or if you don’t mind watching them, you can pay $6.99 a month.

3️⃣ Counterfeit crackdown: Ferraris are among the most valuable cars in the world, with some selling for tens of millions of dollars. To protect the brand, the company is enlisting the help of owners and fans to rat out fake T-shirts and hats — even cars and refrigerators.

4️⃣ Olympic Village: The first of more than 10,000 athletes moved into their temporary home in Paris. The Summer Games begin next week, and after they’re over the village will be converted into office space and apartments.

5️⃣ Wild about weather: When it was released in 1996, “Twister” took the box office by storm and spawned an entire generation of weather enthusiasts and climate researchers. There’s finally a sequel, and they’re psyched.

Watch this

👀 Dressed for success: In Togo, the cost of mandatory uniforms can prevent girls from attending school. Payton McGriff helped create a “uniform that grows,” and it has become the cornerstone of a movement that educates, employs and empowers girls and women.

Top headlines

• Biden’s health and age under close scrutiny amid questions over his political future

• Jury delivers mixed verdicts for the man accused of killing Detroit synagogue president

• Bob Newhart, actor and legendary comedian, dead at 94

Check this out

🔍 Rooftop sculptures: Daulatpur, a rural village in Punjab, India, with colorful architecture, features planes, tanks and cars on top of buildings. Photographer Rajesh Vora visited 150 villages to capture images for his latest project.

Quotable

💔 Breaking up: In a rare move for a princess in the United Arab Emirates, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler apparently dumped her royal husband on social media.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘It’s not fulfilling’: Actor and writer Donald Glover said he’s retiring his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, after the release of his sixth album tomorrow.

Quiz time

🍺 Bud Light used to be the best-selling beer in the US. The brand just slipped to third place. Which beer is No. 2 now?

A. Coors

B. Heineken

C. Michelob Ultra

D. Pabst Blue Ribbon

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Sports spotlight

⚽ Young star: Cavan Sullivan, the Philadelphia Union’s 14-year-old phenom, made history in his Major League Soccer debut.

Good vibes

🐊 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Crocodiles that were nearly extinct are making a comeback in Cambodia. Dozens of Siamese crocodile eggs hatched in the wild, suggesting their numbers are on the rise.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Michelob Ultra just passed Bud Light to become No. 2 on the list of best-selling beers. Find out which brew is No. 1. Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

