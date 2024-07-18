Ski mask-wearing man with concealed AK-47 pistol arrested Monday near Republican National Convention, authorities say

By Sydney Bishop and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — A man arrested Monday in Milwaukee wearing a ski mask and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in the vicinity of Fiserv Forum – the site of the Republican National Convention – was also carrying a backpack containing rifle ammunition, a mask from the movie “Scream” and two cans of spray paint, among other items, authorities say.

Law enforcement officers were patrolling outside the convention Monday morning and spotted Donnell Tinsley “wearing black pants, a long sleeve tan sweatshirt, black gloves, a ski mask, and carrying a large black tactical backpack,” according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office.

The arrest took place the day former President Donald Trump first appeared at the RNC with a bandaged ear after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally over the weekend – which prompted a heightened security presence around the convention.

The officers saw Tinsley “walking away from an RNC security checkpoint” with a backpack “hanging low,” suggesting the contents inside were heavy, the complaint said.

Two special agents – one from Homeland Security Investigations and another from the United States Capitol Police – pulled up to Tinsley and started a conversation, according to the complaint. When asked if he had a firearm, Tinsley replied “no” and informed the special agent he could search him.

While searching the backpack, one of the agents “immediately observed a concealed AK-47 pistol,” according to the complaint. The agent asked if Tinsley had a concealed carry permit, and Tinsley acknowledged he didn’t. Tinsley was then taken into custody, the complaint stated.

Milwaukee police said the suspect did not hold a concealed weapon permit in Wisconsin or any other state.

Additional items were also discovered inside the backpack including “a fully loaded magazine, containing 7.62X39 caliber rifle ammunition,” the complaint stated.

“A flashlight, two sets of black gloves with rubber fingertips, a pair of sunglasses, an Allied Universal Security uniform shirt … and multiple empty designer marijuana bags” were also found in the backpack, according to the complaint, and agents found two cellphones after a secondary pat down of Tinsley.

Tinsley is now facing one misdemeanor charge and could face up to nine months in prison with an additional $10,000 fine, the complaint said. CNN has reached out to a lawyer for Tinsley as indicated on court records.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, Tinsley was called for a competency examination Wednesday morning by video. The doctor’s report is to be returned to the court August 6.

Allied Universal Security, the company whose uniform was in Tinsley’s possession, told CNN he was not working for them at the time of the incident but is a former employee.

“As with all Allied Universal security professionals, as a condition of employment, he passed an industry-leading, pre-hire background screening process before being assigned to an unarmed position,” spokesperson Kari Garcia said. “His alleged behavior is wholly inconsistent with Allied Universal values and is not representative of our dedicated employees who work to keep communities safe.”

