A Mississippi inmate who escaped and barricaded himself in a Chicago restaurant near the DNC has been captured, officials say

(CNN) — Authorities have captured Joshua Zimmerman, a Mississippi inmate who escaped two months ago and barricaded himself in a Chicago restaurant Tuesday, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday.

No other details were immediately released about Zimmerman’s capture, whether he was armed or if anyone was injured.

Zimmerman barricaded himself Tuesday at a seafood restaurant in the 2300 block of Madison Street, just blocks from where the Democratic National Convention was taking place, the US Marshals Service said.

Zimmerman, 30, escaped from DeSoto County in northwest Mississippi, about 25 miles south of Memphis, on June 14. It’s not clear how he traveled to Chicago, said Justin Smith, chief deputy for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Zimmerman is wanted for murder, escape and armed robbery, according to the US Marshals Service.

Marshals informed the sheriff’s office Tuesday that Zimmerman had been located at a restaurant and was barricaded inside the building, Smith said.

It was not immediately clear whether Zimmerman has any connections to Chicago. The Mississippi sheriff’s office has said it hopes Zimmerman will be extradited.

