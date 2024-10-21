At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding

By Alaa Elassar and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.

The New Mexico National Guard and other agencies have rescued at least 290 people, including 38 who were taken to hospitals, the agency confirmed in a statement.

No details have been released about the confirmed fatalities. “Crews are still out there and rescue efforts are still underway,” New Mexico State Police Officer Amanda Richards told CNN Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service declared an overnight flash flood emergency for Roswell and nearby areas, as emergency management within Chaves County reported numerous water rescues. Additionally, a flood watch has been issued for a large portion of eastern New Mexico, effective until early Monday morning. More warnings may be issued as the situation is monitored for the possibility of a flash flood emergency.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) indicates that rainfall rates could reach between 1.5 and 2 inches per hour throughout the region. While the severe storm threat has diminished for the Roswell area, it persists for eastern and northeastern New Mexico until Monday morning.

The weather service also warned widespread showers and storms would continue through Sunday in central and eastern New Mexico and will bring the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and both flash flooding and river flooding, “especially in the Roswell area.”

Roswell recorded 5.78” of rainfall Saturday, which set a record for any date, surpassing the prior mark of 5.65” set November 1, 1901, according to the National Weather Service. It also broke the daily record set in 1983 and is four times the region’s average October rainfall.

The Spring River in the Cahoon area rose to dangerous levels, stranding several vehicles under bridges along the river, with water entering homes in the area. Water levels have since receded in some areas, but remain high in downtown Roswell and throughout town along the Spring River channel, according to the city.

“Many motorists became stranded when their vehicles got stuck in flood waters on many streets,” the City of Roswell said in a statement. “Some people had to await rescue on top of their vehicles that were covered by water. Some vehicles were swept by the water into the river channel. One fatality has been confirmed as a result of the flooding. Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway this morning.”

Videos posted by Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington show him standing on top of his vehicle on Sunday around midnight, surrounded by floodwaters that swept his car away along with other stranded vehicles. People’s houses and cars flooded, Herrington says in the videos, which also show floodwater rescues.

“We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general. “Because of the previous flooding in Ruidoso, we have the experience and were ready for this. We’ve worked all night, and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety.”

The Guard’s Community Emergency Response Team performed at least one swiftwater rope rescue overnight, “a skill they were trained in as a result of the Ruidoso floods,” the National Guard said, adding they will remain on duty to help the city as long as necessary.

State police officers were able to locate and rescue a family of seven surrounded by floodwaters on Twin Bluff Road in Roswell, the department said in a post on X.

In a video recorded on Facebook, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office warned against driving over water, as it has caused severe damage to local roadways.

“The asphalt has been eaten away,” Undersheriff Charles Yslas said as he showed broken asphalt on a damaged roadway and huge puddles.

“You just don’t know what the road looks like underneath the water. That’s why we’re asking everybody to please stay home,” Yslas said in the video. “It’s not worth your life to try to take pictures.”

He explained the force of the water is “tremendous,” evidenced by a camper seen in the video in the middle of a field off the roadway.

The Roswell Air Center, an airport near the city, is closed and flights were canceled for Sunday and Monday because of the storm, flooding and debris, officials announced on Facebook. “An assessment will be done Monday morning to determine if flights can resume by the afternoon,” the post read.

The ordeal has also led to the closure of other city facilities such as the Recreation and Aquatic Center, the Spring River Zoo, the public library, the local museum, the convention center, a golf course and a cemetery until further notice.

City officials asked residents to stay off the streets as response efforts continue and some areas remain dangerous.

A shelter is available to Roswell residents who are affected by the flooding and need to evacuate.

Roadways into Roswell are shut down. Residents may leave but will not be able to reenter, Richards said. Those who do decide to leave cannot use Highway 285.

