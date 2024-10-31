Chicago’s school board president resigns after ‘deeply disturbing’ statements, mayor says

By Whitney Wild, CNN

(CNN) — The president of Chicago’s public school board has resigned after statements that “were not only hurtful but deeply disturbing,” the city’s mayor said Thursday.

The Rev. Mitchell Johnson resigned as president of the Chicago Board of Education, effective immediately, after Mayor Brandon Johnson requested it Thursday, Johnson said.

“I want to be clear: Antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial statements are unacceptable,” Johnson said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.