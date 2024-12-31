Aaron Brown, former CNN anchor and influential newsman, dies at 76

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Brown, the renowned CNN anchor who gained prominence for his coverage of the September 11 attacks and his role in shaping the network’s evening news format, died Sunday at the age of 76, his family said.

Brown’s career in journalism began in local television in Seattle before anchoring ABC’s overnight news program “World News Now.” He later joined CNN, where he became known for his incisive reporting. From 2001 to 2005, he anchored “NewsNight,” a program that combined breaking news with in-depth analysis, and earned acclaim for his ability to handle complex stories with sensitivity and insight.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called Brown “a great writer and broadcaster.”

“Thoughtful, funny, and diligent, he had a truly unique talent and a beautiful way with words,” Cooper said.

Brown’s coverage from New York City of the 9/11 attacks, which marked his first day on air at CNN, established him as a trusted figure during one of the darkest moments in American history, according to CNN’s John Vause, who also reported from New York that day.

On 9/11, Brown began his broadcast earlier than scheduled, and, when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, his calm demeanor and humanizing approach struck a chord with viewers, Vause said.

“When he was live on air, he just stopped and looked at it. And paused. And he shared this moment that everybody was thinking, ‘Good Lord, there are no words,’” Vause said.

The following week, he went to Washington, DC. “He walked to a hotel foyer and everybody in that foyer stood up and applauded” to congratulate him on the live coverage, Vause said.

While he shunned the fame — “He didn’t like being in the spotlight outside of his office hours,” Vause said — Brown’s legacy endures, marked by his dedication to mentoring and storytelling.

Brown left a lasting impact on those who worked with him, Vause said.

“He was a tough guy to work for, but he could also be quite mentoring,” he added. “It was almost like doing your midterm finals, every time you were doing a live shot with Aaron.”

“In the pre-talk era of broadcast journalism, Aaron was first and foremost a writer and a craftsman. That was one of his many skills that earned the respect of his colleagues across the media landscape,” said former CNN producer Jon Auerbach, who worked with Brown.

“He had a biting sense of humor, and in the days before people spoke of a work-life balance, Aaron knew its value. Anchoring a program at 10 p.m. can be brutal, but Aaron was able to make time for what was important to him outside the studio, whether it be his wife and daughter or a round of golf,” Auerbach said.

David Fitzpatrick, a producer who worked closely with Brown at CNN, said he “always wanted the very best of people.”

“It was remarkable when we received a compliment from him,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was a signature anchor during his prime time. His legacy will mean concise writing, concise presentation, and a calm demeanor in the face of crisis. Impactful, insightful, and measured.”

Throughout his tenure, Brown was recognized for his commitment to journalistic integrity and his ability to connect with viewers during critical moments in history.

Amanda Turnbull, a former CNN producer, lauded Brown’s strong grasp of news, saying, “His storytelling was driven by the facts, but his delivery was always deeply human.”

Turnbull recalled how he instilled a culture of empathy in reporting, often reminding his team to be “prepared to fail if we wanted to be great.”

Following his departure from CNN, he served as the Rhodes Chair in Public Policy and American Institutions at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where his influence on broadcast journalism continued to resonate.

CNN’s Adam Levine contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.