Here is how Chicago is preparing as possible National Guard deployment looms

(CNN) — Following weeks of threats and warnings that Chicago could be the next US city to see National Guard troops rolling through its streets, comments from leaders over the last several days leave it unclear whether action is imminent.

No one from the Trump administration has informed the state of their plans, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on Wednesday, but he said officials are hearing the National Guard will be in place by Friday and ready to take action on Saturday.

While President Donald Trump has made critical statements about the city and how it plans to handle crime, conflicting statements from the administration have not clarified the timing or terms of any deployment of federal troops to the city.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Wednesday there are “no immediate plans” to send soldiers to Chicago, following comments from Trump Tuesday saying the administration was “going in” without specifying a timeline for action.

Even as they denounce it, local and state politicians are working to figure out how to respond to the possible action, or whether they can prevent it.

Speaking with community leaders Wednesday, Pritzker said he and his administration plan to do their best to “hold the line.” But as they prepare, uncertainty on the specifics of the deployment leave officials on unstable ground.

Here are some of the efforts being taken up as a National Guard presence looms over the city:

State girds for legal fight

Pritzker said Tuesday the state would not file a lawsuit against the administration until they know Trump’s justification for a deployment, but promised that if troops are activated in Chicago, legal action will follow.

“We absolutely will go into court,” said Pritzker.

Illinois has already proven its willingness to combat federal actions in court, joining a multi-state lawsuit against the administration’s effort to cut off federal relief — including Head Start school programs and domestic violence shelters — for people who cannot prove they have legal status to be in the United States.

“President Trump’s plan is not only bad strategy, but it is illegal,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul of the expected National Guard deployment.

Pritzker also made clear Wednesday that he is trying to prepare the state on every front possible, even protecting himself by not calling the president to discuss the situation.

“He’s going to end up in court, and that will be a fact that they will use in court that the governor called to ask for help, and I’m sorry, I’m not going to provide him with evidence to support his desire to have the court rule in his favor,” he said.

The governor also asked residents to be prepared to record any Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity they see, which could help document if they are “doing something wrong or to keep them honest.”

City tells police not to cooperate with federal agents

Mayor Brandon Johnson — one of the most voluble critics of Trump’s threats to put the military on the streets of Chicago — issued orders over the weekend, saying the Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with federal agents on the latest White House push.

“No CPD personnel shall be assigned joint law enforcement patrols, arrest operations, or other law enforcement duties alongside federal law enforcement, or military personnel, or National Guard units engaging in civil immigration enforcement,” the order states.

Johnson’s order also directs city departments to “pursue all available legal and legislative avenues to resist coordinated efforts from the federal government” that violate the rights of those who live in the city.

“We have not called for this. Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this,” Johnson said before signing the executive order on Saturday.

The case against National Guard deployment in a US city was bolstered Tuesday in San Francisco, where a federal judge ruled the administration’s Los Angeles deployment broke federal law prohibiting the military from law enforcement activity on US soil in most cases. The Trump administration appealed that decision the next day.

Although Judge Charles Breyer ordered the federal government to stand down in California, his ruling is not effective in Illinois, and Trump has shown no indication that his mind has been changed by the court decision.

“Under prior administrations, you would expect the White House to take this extremely seriously and for it to deter them from those sorts of deployments,” former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori told CNN’s Pamela Brown. “We do not know given the way that this administration has conducted itself whether it will actually take that position.”

Teachers educate families on their rights

The Chicago Teachers Union started handing out flyers this week during school drop-off to remind parents and students of their legal rights to prepare them for any potential law enforcement action that could happen.

The flyer, distributed in English and Spanish, tells families they have the right to remain silent, they don’t have to give consent to be searched and they don’t have to share their birthplace or citizenship status, among other rights.

“We will stand in the gap and make sure our students and their families know their rights,” said Sylvelia Pittman, a teacher at Nash Elementary School on the city’s west side, during a news conference Wednesday.

Mexican Independence Day Parade attendees prepare for potential ICE presence

With the pressure being rapidly turned up on Chicago, some leaders are raising questions about the timing of a ramp-up focused on immigration enforcement.

“We have reason to believe that (White House Deputy Chief of Staff) Stephen Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year,” said Pritzker.

So far, none of the community fiestas and parades that dot Chicagoland in mid-September have been canceled, but there is concern that people planning for a celebration may be intimidated by the threat of being targeted.

“It breaks my heart to report that we have been told ICE will try and disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades,” Pritzker said. “Let’s be clear, the terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here.”

Vicky Lugo, an organizer of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in the Pilsen neighborhood, said Saturday will go on as planned. Some residents of the neighborhood, which is home to a large immigrant community, have expressed fear of attending because of the potential for ICE enforcement during a joyous celebration of Mexican pride, she said.

“We are not worried, but obviously we are taking precautions,” she said, noting that the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights will be present to hand out cards informing people of their rights, and visiting local businesses to make sure they know what to do if ICE comes.

Volunteers and marshals will be monitoring the parades to protect attendees, she said.

She encouraged families to do what is best for them and said organizers are taking precautions, but also noted it is important for people to celebrate their culture and traditions.

“The freedom of another country, it’s the same thing that we hear in the US,” Lugo said. “Being able to celebrate all these things have a deep significance for everyone because it’s not just about Mexican Independence Day, it’s about freedom for all.”

