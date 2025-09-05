After catastrophic floods, Texas to enact sweeping camp safety law to protect kids

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Courageous and plucky with “absolutely killer style,” 8-year-old Cile Steward was a force of nature, her family says.

It’s been two months since an entire summer’s worth of rain fell on July 4, triggering the flash floods that rushed through Texas Hill Country and converged around Camp Mystic, killing at least 26 campers and counselors in Kerr County.

Cile, a camper at the all-girls camp, is still missing, and her mother, CiCi Williams Steward, said summer camps in the state must be properly equipped and held accountable to protect children in the future.

“Obvious commonsense safety measures were absent. Protocols that should have been in place were ignored,” Steward said. “She was stolen from her family, from her future, from the world she lit up with her independence and spunk.”

Steward, along with the other parents who lost their daughters to the devastating floods, has called for stronger safety standards at youth camps in Texas.

Lawmakers introduced a safety bill, Senate Bill 1, addressing these standards which is expected to be signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a ceremony at the governor’s mansion on Friday. Senate Bill 1 is also known as the “Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act,” in commemoration of the campers who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The bill aims to address gaps in disaster preparedness by improving camp safety and streamlining the emergency response.

“The bill requires youth camps and campgrounds to maintain real-time weather alert systems, train staff on evacuation routes, and develop emergency preparedness plans. Camps must also be transparent with families about potential risks, ensure every staff member is trained in emergency procedures, and prohibit cabins, used as sleeping quarters, from being located in dangerous river floodplains,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement after the state Senate passed the bill. “In addition, SB 1 requires camps to have the ability to notify and communicate with campers and staff during an emergency, and mandates that emergency plans be shared with local emergency management coordinators.”

Camps must also have emergency rooftop ladders in every cabin in a 100-year floodplain. At Camp La Junta, an all-boys camp in Kerr County, Texas, several campers were placed on their cabin’s wooden beam rafters by camp counselors to escape the rising floodwaters below.

Additionally, the bill seeks to establish a line of succession for local officials in the event they are absent when a disaster strikes, streamlines how justices of the peace report deaths and requires local governments to hold emergency drills annually.

The Texas Legislature overwhelmingly approved the bill on Wednesday. The governor is expected to sign the bill since he had called a special session last month with an agenda that included camp safety, flood warning systems, flood emergency communications and relief funding for the Hill County flooding.

Two weeks ago, many of the families who lost their daughters in the floods testified before the state Senate, through tears and anger, in support of the bill. Some of the parents wore buttons bearing the words “Heaven’s 27” in pink, in memory of their daughters.

“What’s being laid out in this bill should be the bare minimum for what these camps should be looking to implement,” Ryan DeWitt, who lost his 9-year-old daughter Molly, told NBC on Thursday.

In August, Camp Mystic wrote in a message on social media that it joins “the families in supporting legislation that will make camps and communities along the Guadalupe River safer, especially the creation of detection and warning systems that would have saved lives on July 4.”

“Dick Eastland gave his life fighting to save the girls whose care was entrusted to Camp Mystic. Whatever is included in the final measure passed by the Legislature, Camp Mystic will go above and beyond to support the safety and well-being of every camper and counselor,” the camp’s statement said.

Eastland, the camp’s owner and executive director, died in the floods while trying to rescue the youngest campers who slept in a cabin close to the banks of the Guadalupe River. He saw floods damage the camp over and over and had warned for decades about the dangers of the river.

While some youth camps have voiced their support for Senate Bill 1, others worry about the cost to implement these measures.

“The combination of devastating floods and the heavy financial burden proposed under new state regulations, presents an impossible challenge,” three of Kerr County’s longest-standing youth camps wrote in a letter to Patrick obtained by CNN affiliate KSAT.

“We are committed to working with lawmakers to strengthen standards that protect children. But the costs of compliance must be met with partnership and support, not mandates that dismantle the very institutions that have nurtured children for over a century,” the letter said.

But the parents who have been advocating for Senate Bill 1 stand behind their efforts to push through the bill.

“We would have been doing a massive disservice to our daughters for not running with this and seeing this through,” Johnny Stevens, who lost his 8-year-old daughter Mary Barrett Stevens, told NBC.

The families, united in their sorrow, told NBC their advocacy for the bill has brought them closer, “a bright light in the midst of all the grief and darkness.”

“The Heaven’s 27 family is a way for us to never, ever let the world forget these girls,” DeWitt said.

