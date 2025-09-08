Deal for steel workers, pig organ transplants, Amazon perk going away: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Steel deal

US Steel is shutting down a mill in Illinois this November, but the 800 workers will keep their jobs — for now — thanks to an agreement the company reached with President Donald Trump’s administration. The deal included job protections and production guarantees.

2️⃣ Pig organs

Scientists continue to make progress with research on how well those organs might perform in humans, and now they’re ready for the next step. A biotech company said the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for human trials involving pig kidneys.

3️⃣ High-speed rail

“NextGen Acela” trains just arrived in the northeastern US travel corridor with their modern design, more seats and an enhanced passenger experience. They’re capable of reaching 160 mph, but outdated American tracks mean that’s rarely possible.

4️⃣ Amazon perks

Prepare to pay up if you’re sharing a Prime membership with a family member or friend outside your household. The tech giant is cracking down on one of its most generous benefits.

5️⃣ Cool cuts

“If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” Barbers are an essential part of helping athletes look their best and stay at the top of their game.

Watch this

🍽️ Cheap eats: Brooke Southerland and Emily Anderson have gained a following on YouTube by showing families on a tight budget how to make low-cost meals. See what they recommend.

Top headlines

Check this out

💄 Pieces of history: Four years after her husband’s assassination, Jackie Kennedy visited Cambodia. In her honor, a hotel bartender crafted a cocktail called the Femme Fatale — and her lipstick-stained glass remains on display.

Quiz time

🎶 Musician Rick Davies has died at age 81. Which band did he co-found and sing for?

A. The Byrds

B. Bad Company

C. Supertramp

D. The Eagles

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Davies was the lead singer and co-founder of British rock band Supertramp.

