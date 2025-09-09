Apple’s big reveal, mapping the brain, MAHA strategy: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Tech reveal

Apple unveiled the slimmer iPhone Air as well as the iPhone 17 with a faster chip and new colors. Updated wearable options also will be available, including a watch with a blood pressure monitor. Our tech team put together a rundown of all the changes.

2️⃣ DC crackdown

A month into Washington’s law enforcement surge, crime is down, homeless encampments have been cleared and hundreds of people accused of being in the US illegally have been detained. But there’s a cost: tourism has plummeted.

3️⃣ MAHA strategy

President Donald Trump’s plan to “Make America Healthy Again” includes investigating vaccine injuries and pharmaceutical practices but stops short of new regulatory action — for now. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined some of the details.

4️⃣ Retail theft

After the pandemic, videos of thieves smashing store windows and grabbing merchandise made the rounds. Now retailers say their anti-theft strategies are working, and data shows shoplifting rates are falling.

5️⃣ Mapping the brain

Neuroscientists from 22 labs around the world joined forces to produce a landmark neural map, which revealed that decision-making lights up the entire brain. Take a look.

Watch this

🌲‘A lot of energy’: In La Paz, Bolivia, people flock to a towering pine that survived a lightning strike a decade ago. Many believe it now holds sacred powers, and they tuck coins, candy and letters into its bark for luck.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎨 Seeing double: One of Johannes Vermeer’s most famous paintings, “The Guitar Player,” has gone on display alongside its “twin.” The new exhibition reignited a century-old debate.

Quiz time

🍪 The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to the lineup inspired by which flavor of ice cream?

A. Neapolitan

B. Rocky Road

C. Pistachio

D. Butter pecan

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. “Exploremores,” a Rocky Road-inspired cookie, will be part of the lineup when sales begin in January.

