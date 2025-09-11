Economic warning signs, preserving 9/11, the power of strength training: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A shaky video zooms in on the black smoke pouring out of one of the World Trade Center towers. The cameraman says it was an explosion. But then the second tower is hit, and he realizes it’s even worse. 24 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil, previously unseen images and videos are emerging.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Double whammy

The cost of living continues to increase for Americans at a time when the job market appears to be on unsteady footing, creating a complicated economic problem that could be tricky to solve.

2️⃣ Stronger than your pain

Living with frequent aches and pains might make you want to avoid strenuous movement — but building muscle strength can actually be one of the most effective ways to reduce discomfort and improve daily function.

3️⃣ ‘On this side there are also dreams’

Esther Morales has been deported nine times. Unable to return to the US because of tougher enforcement, she decided to rebuild her life in Tijuana. Two other migrants share how they fulfilled their American Dream in Mexico.

4️⃣ Blink twice for life

A 22-year-old was shot in the head in St. Louis. As a surgical team prepared him for organ donation, his neurosurgeon rushed in to stop it, saying “get him off the table.” Today, Larry Black Jr. is alive and sharing his story.

5️⃣ No sleep in Mugello

Nestled in Tuscany’s rolling hills, this town is famous for hosting the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Beyond the race, it’s a celebration of speed, lively parties and even the occasional wild boar.

Watch this

🏝️ No place like home: Have you ever wanted to live somewhere with your own helipad, rooftop bar and no neighbors? This 19th-century Victorian fort — originally used to guard against Napoleonic invasions — may do the trick if you’ve got $4 million to spare.

Top headlines

FBI releases images of person of interest in Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting. Follow live updates

Mortgage rates are finally sinking — and fast

You thought it was fall? A major pattern shift is coming

Check this out

✈️ Make art, not war: Filmmaker-turned-artist Ralph Ziman uses millions of hand-threaded beads to turn artifacts of war into artworks. His series “Weapons of Mass Production” recently concluded with his most ambitious work to date: an entire fighter jet.

Quiz time

🕶️ What did Anna Wintour, the former Vogue editor-in-chief, really think about the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada”?

A. She thought it was tacky.

B. It pulled at her heartstrings.

C. She found it highly enjoyable.

D. She didn’t like the cast list.

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The fashion powerhouse, who is widely assumed to be the inspiration for Miranda Priestly in the film, said she found the blockbuster “highly enjoyable. It was very funny.”

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.