Scaled-down cultural celebrations, literacy crisis, NASA’s new astronauts: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Cultural celebrations

Despite concerns about immigration raids, people took to the streets of cities across the US to honor Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. Some of the festivities were scaled down because the Trump administration has been making arrests during routine immigration checks, at courthouses and at worksites.

2️⃣ Literacy crisis

Reading levels in the US dropped to historic lows during the pandemic. Now parents, teachers and tech companies are hoping artificial intelligence can help. Questions remain about whether AI is the solution or part of the problem.

3️⃣ Watching your weight?

In some cases, you can stop blaming yourself for that expanding waistline. A leading researcher, who busted some nutritional myths that have led to fat-shaming, says the food supply is working against you.

4️⃣ ‘Best and brightest’

NASA introduced 10 new astronauts as it races to return to the moon before attempting an unprecedented crewed mission to Mars. The six women and four men were selected from a pool of 8,000 applicants.

5️⃣ Chance encounter

A British couple were feeling lost while on vacation in the Bahamas. That’s when an American couple stepped in to help. Nearly 40 years after meeting in a taxi line, they’re still friends.

Watch this

✈️ To Nice or Tunis? Two American friends who were traveling together ran into an unexpected detour when they ended up on a plane to Africa instead of France. It all stemmed from a misunderstanding in pronunciation.

Top headlines

Trump links autism to acetaminophen use during pregnancy, despite decades of evidence it’s safe

Supreme Court agrees to reconsider precedent that limits who Trump can fire

France joins countries recognizing Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly

Check this out

👠 Performance art: For her latest exhibition, visual artist Rachel Rampleman filmed drag performers and interviewed them about their philosophies. In today’s political climate, the project takes on a new sense of urgency.

Quiz time

📱 Which company will control TikTok’s algorithm in the US after the deal with China is completed?

A. Oracle

B. Google

C. ByteDance

D. Intel

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The White House said the popular video app’s algorithm will be overseen by Oracle.

