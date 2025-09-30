2nd detainee dies as result of Dallas ICE facility shooting

By Priscilla Alvarez, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A second detainee who was shot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas last week has died, according to a Homeland Security official and LULAC national spokesperson David Cruz.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a 32-year-old Mexican immigrant who was one of three ICE detainees shot in the September 24 attack, died after having been hospitalized following the shooting, the sources said.

“My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said in a statement provided by LULAC on Tuesday.

“We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered,” the widow said. “I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

A gunman perched on the roof of another building fired indiscriminately at the ICE field office in Dallas, striking three detainees, who were in a van at a the facility’s controlled entrance, the Department of Homeland Security said.

One of the detainees, Norlan Guzman Fuentes, a 37-year-old El Salvadoran national, died the day of the shooting, ICE said Monday. One detainee remains in a hospital, according to the official.

The shooter, Joshua Jahn, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the shooting, authorities have said.

García-Hernandez, who was originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, had lived in the US since he was 13 years old, and worked as a painter, Gauffeny previously told CNN.

On August 8, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into a local jail. The next day, immigration authorities detained him. A source familiar with the investigation said García-Hernandez was in the US illegally and was previously convicted of “giving fictitious information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing police.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong day that ICE announced the death of Guzman Fuentes.

