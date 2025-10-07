Contractors hit hard, pollution tracker, tech overload: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Unlike federal employees, contract workers typically don’t receive backpay when the government reopens after a shutdown. People in low-wage service jobs — janitors, security guards and cafeteria workers — often find they’re out of luck.

From Morocco to Madagascar, Gen Z-led uprisings are driving thousands of young people from their screens to the streets. They’re demanding accountability and change — and even toppling governments.

Plastic is woven into our lives, and its pollution is in the air we breathe, the dust we inhale, the food we eat. Three CNN reporters on three continents wore chemical-tracking wristbands. The results were alarming.

After the pandemic-era boom, the market is losing steam. Buyers now have the upper hand, and they’re walking away from deals more often. So why haven’t prices budged?

Up to 10,000 people a day visit Tabarca during the high season, but once they leave, things quiet down considerably. The Spanish island is trying to strike a balance between preservation and tourism.

🦭 Dramatic rescue: Scientists and veterinarians teamed up for a daring yet delicate operation to remove a plastic strap from around a sea lion’s neck. A drone captured the lifesaving act.

🎷 Hometown sound: New Orleans brass bands have come to shape the city’s heartbeat by weaving culture, resilience and music into every celebration — even funeral processions.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Gold, which is considered a resilient investment and a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, hit $4,000 an ounce.

