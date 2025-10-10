Air traffic control staffing problems continue to cause delays as shutdown drags on

By Pete Muntean, Aaron Cooper, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration reported a growing number of their facilities are short-staffed on Friday, including some which have caused delays for travelers.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport will not have the normal number of staff in its control tower from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET, but it is already experiencing departure delays due to staffing shortages in the facility that operates the surrounding airspace.

Two separate parts of the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center, that manages flights over a large portion of the Southwest, is understaffed until 3 p.m. ET.

The Central Florida TRACON, where controllers guide planes approaching or departing Orlando International Airport, will be short-staffed from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Two different FAA operations that deal with traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport reported staffing problems earlier Friday. The control tower and the facility that handles flights approaching or departing the airport did not have their normal amount of workers, which led to delays.

Not all staffing problems cause delays, as controllers can sometimes route planes to other airspace with more workers, but there are times slowing flights so a reduced number of staff can manage them is the only way to make everyone is safe.

The reasons for the short staffing are not clear, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday a “small fraction” of controllers were “lashing out” because of the government shutdown and not going to work.

Air traffic controllers, along with Transportation Security Administration officers, are considered essential employees and have to work during the shutdown, despite not being currently paid.

Twelve FAA facilities saw staffing shortages Thursday, including airport towers, approach controls which handle arriving and departing flights as well as centers that handle flights en route.

Busy Holiday Weekend

This busy holiday weekend travelers are being warned they could see delays and cancellations from the government shutdown at the airports.

“It is safe to fly, but ATC staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything. In some cases, flights may be delayed or even cancelled,” Airlines for America, the industry trade group, said in a statement.

Thursday was the 12th busiest day so far in 2025, according to the Transportation Security Administration and the rest of the weekend is expected to be busy as well.

“The bottom line is that anyone heading to the airport right now is encouraged to pack their patience,” Airlines for America added.

FAA: ‘Safety and efficiency’ depends on controllers showing up

The “safety and efficiency” of air travel in the United States depends on unpaid air traffic controllers showing up to work, the FAA administrator said in a memo to employees on Friday morning.

“To the entire FAA team, both those continuing operations and those currently furloughed, thank you for your professionalism and resilience,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in the email. “Your efforts to keep thousands of flights operating safely each day are noticed and deeply appreciated.”

On Thursday Duffy noted more than half of air traffic delays are now being caused by staffing shortages, as opposed to only 5% earlier this year.

“As Secretary Duffy has said, staffing shortages have increased across the country. Air traffic controllers are still required to report to work and carry out their critical duties. The safety and efficiency of our airspace depend on them,” Bedford said in the memo.

He also vowed to delay flights whenever necessary to make sure they are safe.

“I also want to be very clear that safety will never be compromised. When staffing constraints occur, we will reduce the flow of air traffic into affected airports and centers to maintain safe operations,” Bedford said. “We will get through this together and continue delivering for the American people.”

On Tuesday, air traffic controllers will receive a partial paycheck for hours worked before the shutdown. They will not be paid for the time they are working now until the government reopens.

‘Small sick outs’ won’t hold the country ‘hostage,’ Transportation secretary says

Duffy said on Thursday he will not allow air traffic controllers to use their position as a “bludgeon” for political purposes, including calling out sick during the government shutdown.

There has been a shortage of air traffic controllers for years, so even a small number of unscheduled absences can lead to delayed flights

“When we have small sick outs, if you will, it has massive impacts on the airspace,” the secretary said in an interview with CNN partner Scripps News. “We can’t be held hostage, anywhere in government or in our lives, with people who are going to use their positions as a bludgeon.”

Duffy noted most controllers are “great people” but he reiterated his commitment to fire the “small few” who chose not to come to work to protest the shutdown.

“If they’re sick, they’re sick. I’m fine with that. But if they’re not showing up to work, and they’re calling out for other reasons, and it’s coordinated and they collaborate on it, I don’t want those people working in air traffic,” he said. “I’m not going to have them leverage our system, our air travel system, for political benefit. I don’t like it, and so I’m willing to make changes that are necessary so that doesn’t happen again in the future.”

