United passenger accused of attacking flight attendant, trying to access cockpit

By Cindy Von Quednow, Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — A man was detained after apparently attacking a flight attendant and trying to get into the cockpit on a flight as it landed at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, authorities told CNN.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, the Port Authority Police Department told CNN.

One person on the plane refused medical attention and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The incident was reported as an altercation and audio from ATC.com indicates the suspect attacked a flight attendant.

“United 1837, we are declaring an emergency. It seems like someone just attacked one of our flight attendants,” the pilot is heard saying in the audio.

The pilot again says: “A gentleman just attacked one of the flight attendants and trying to open the forward main cabin door.”

“Oh, my God,” ground control is heard saying.

The flight took off from the Dominican Republic and landed safely at Newark on Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were 170 passengers and six crew members on the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, according to United Airlines.

“We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

The FAA will investigate the incident, the agency said.

So far this year, airlines have reported nearly 500 unruly passenger incidents, according to the FAA.

Any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes with airline crew members can lead to penalties of up to $43,658 per violation, according to the FAA.

The-CNN-Wire

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