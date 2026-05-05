Tony Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway.

June 7, 2026 – The 79th Tony Awards are scheduled to take place, with Pink hosting.

June 8, 2025 – The 78th Tony Awards take place, with Cynthia Erivo hosting.

Facts

The awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

Only productions staged in designated Broadway theatres are eligible for nominations.

The musical that holds the record for most Tony Awards is “The Producers,” in 2001. It won 12 awards out of 15 nominations.

The hip-hop infused musical “Hamilton” earned a record-setting 16 Tony nominations on May 3, 2016, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for playwright/star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Producer/director Harold “Hal” Prince has won the most Tony Awards overall (21).

Actress Audra McDonald has won the most Tony awards as a performer (six).

The Tonys are named after Antoinette Perry, a Broadway actress and director who died in 1946. Her charitable work with the American Theatre Wing during WWII inspired the Broadway community to create an award in her honor.

The American Theatre Wing became famous for the “Stage Door Canteens,” in which GIs could drop in and be entertained by famous Hollywood and Broadway stars.

If there is only one nominee, the category is submitted to the Tony Voters. An affirmative vote of 60% of the total ballots cast will grant an Award in that category.

Timeline

April 6, 1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.

The first “Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play” award is a tie with Ingrid Bergman for “Joan of Lorraine” and Helen Hayes for “Happy Birthday.”

The first “Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play” award is also a tie, between Jose Ferrer for “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Fredric March for “Years Ago.”

1956 – The Tony Awards are broadcast on television for the first time, on the Dumont Network.

2026 Tony Award Nominees (selected)

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation”

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

“Becky Shaw”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

﻿Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

﻿Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

﻿Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

The full list of nominations

2025 Tony Award Winners (selected)

Best Play

“Purpose”

Best Musical

“Maybe Happy Ending”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

﻿Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

﻿Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

﻿Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

The full list of winners

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