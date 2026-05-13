Trump’s bizarre behavior, solar revolution, life on the go: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Could a new name for a common medical condition help dispel myths? Experts hope renaming PCOS, which affects millions of women worldwide, means more patients will get care.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Bizarre behavior

Outlandish social posts, meandering speeches, dozing off: President Donald Trump’s odd behavior often gets a pass, but CNN’s Aaron Blake says that’s starting to change. ➕ Taiwan anxiously eyes Trump’s summit in China.

2️⃣ Solar revolution

Cuba is struggling with nationwide blackouts as the US oil blockade strangles fuel supplies. The crisis could be accelerating a China-backed clean energy effort that’s been quietly unfolding on the Caribbean island.

3️⃣ ‘Reading recession’

Test scores have been declining since long before the pandemic disrupted classrooms — and they continue to fall across the country. A few states are making progress, though. Here’s how.

4️⃣ Rifts and shifts

Scientists say they’ve found evidence of a continental rift forming that might eventually develop into a new tectonic plate boundary. This geological process could create a brand-new sea.

5️⃣ Schengen Shuffle

For some travelers, staying within Europe’s strict 90-day limit means constantly moving from place to place. It’s a way of life.

Watch this

🔥 Flaming out: Security video captured two people crashing a vehicle into a cannabis store in Michigan and setting it ablaze. One of the suspects appeared to catch fire as they fled.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚉 Haunting history: With its ornate façade, Milan’s main train station is a tourist site in its own right. But there’s a dark secret hidden underground beneath the main passenger platforms.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🎨 Which museum just opened a gallery dedicated to still-unclaimed works stolen by the Nazis during World War II?

﻿A. Museo del Prado in Madrid

B. Musée d’Orsay in Paris

C. British Museum in London

D. Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Motorcycle dangles from traffic light pole after crash

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The Musée d’Orsay in Paris opened a permanent space for work thought to have been looted by the Nazis, but whose rightful owners have not been identified.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.