‘Super’ El Niño chances, slowing biological aging, a messy economy: Catch up on today’s stories

By Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! I love strolling to my local art museum to take in masterpieces — both old and new. Now, there’s even more reason to go: research suggests it could help you live longer.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ It’s getting hot in here

Think El Niño — but stronger. A potential “super” event could make heat, drought and flooding extremes more likely through winter. ➕ Sign up for the CNN Weather newsletter.

2️⃣ Cracking down

Fighting fraud is a top priority for the Trump administration, but it’s more complicated than it sounds. Take a closer look.

3️⃣ ‘You took away my dad’

Some kids cling to their parents. But for the sons of Kouri Richins — the Utah woman sentenced to life without parole for fatally poisoning her husband — that bond has been shattered. They’re still living with the pain and fallout.

4️⃣ Recession indicator?

TV’s buzziest characters are all on OnlyFans, and it’s not just for shock value. From “Euphoria” to “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” storylines are reflecting a real-world shift as more people turn to the platform in a tough, uncertain economy.

5️⃣ Blowing up

Ever dream of living in a bounce house? After 30 years, IKEA says it’s finally figured out the inflatable chair.

Watch this

🦌 ‘Drunk’ deer warning: Drivers in eastern France are being urged to stay vigilant as wild animals are behaving strangely — and no, they didn’t hit the liquor store.

Top headlines

Check this out

🪼 Swimming with the fishes: What if you could step inside your screensaver? CNN’s Lilit Marcus turned that idea into reality, diving into the jellyfish lake she’d been staring at for years. See what she found.

For CNN subscribers

You can reverse much of the damage alcohol has done to your body, science says

Tracking the major Supreme Court cases of 2026

Russia’s winning streak in Ukraine is over

Quiz time

⛪ What did a thief snatch from this display in a Czech Republic church?

﻿A. Holy Grail

B. Crown of Thorns

C. A saint’s skull

D. A piece of Jesus’ clothing

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Trump’s bizarre behavior often gets a pass. That’s starting to change

🧠 Quiz answer: C. A thief stole the 800-year-old skull believed to be of Saint Zdislava of Lemberk, a medieval saint known for her generosity.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.