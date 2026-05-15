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Iraqi national ‘directed and urged’ attacks on Americans and Jews over Iran war, feds say

<i>FBI via CNN Newsource</i><br/>This photograph of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi
<i>FBI via CNN Newsource</i><br/>This photograph of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi
By
Updated
today at 11:45 AM
Published 11:52 AM

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Federal authorities arrested and charged an Iraqi national with coordinating and planning at least 18 terrorist attacks in Europe that targeted Americans and Jews, all in the name of ending the war in Iran, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi “directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests,” in retaliation for the war and to “further the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and his associated,” according to the complaint.

Al-Saadi also coordinated two additional attacks in Canada and directed others and attempted to coordinate terrorist attacks in the US, including in New York City, prosecutors allege.

He’s hit with a slew of charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use.

“My understanding at this point is that he was arrested in Turkey by Turkish authorities, likely at the behest of US authorities, and was handed over to US authorities without an opportunity to contest the legality of his detention or transport to the United States,” said al-Saadi’s attorney Andrew J. Dalack.

Al-Saadi was ordered held without bail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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