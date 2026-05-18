A setback for Musk, zooming asteroid, life at sea: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s an exciting time here at CNN, with the official launch of our new weather app — especially on a day when severe storms are demanding everyone’s attention.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A setback for Musk

In a landmark ruling, a California jury decided that Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI. The tech billionaire’s case threatened to derail the company behind ChatGPT as it plans a blockbuster initial public offering.

2️⃣ Viral outbreak

Last year, a town in Texas emerged as the epicenter of the biggest measles outbreak in the US in more than 30 years. But when the virus jumped the border to Mexico, that marked the start of an even bigger tragedy. ➕ American infected with Ebola in DRC, as the US moves to limit entry from virus-hit region.

3️⃣ ‘Creeps need not apply’

A team of bipartisan women want to change Capitol Hill’s culture of harassment. Two of them — one Republican and one Democrat — sat down exclusively with CNN to talk about how they plan to achieve their goals.

4️⃣ Close encounter

An asteroid discovered just a few days ago will zoom past Earth tonight, coming four times closer than the moon. Despite the proximity, astronomers say the space rock poses no danger.

5️⃣ Life at sea

A Colorado couple saved for decades so they could retire early, buy a sailboat and explore the world. It’s not just sunsets and cocktails — there are plenty of challenges.

Watch this

💥 Frightening crash: Video captured the moment a freight train slammed into a septic truck in Chesapeake, Virginia. The truck driver is in “serious but stable condition,” authorities said.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 ‘Living archive’: Widline Cadet’s dreamy photographs tell the complex story of her family’s journey from Haiti to New York in search of a better life.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📺 Stephen Colbert is signing off “The Late Show” this week as CBS ends the iconic TV franchise. Who will fill his time slot?

﻿A. Gayle King

B. Byron Allen

C. Tony Dokoupil

D. Norah O’Donnell

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Auditions for the next James Bond are finally underway

🧠 Quiz answer: B. “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” will air in Colbert’s late-night time slot.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.