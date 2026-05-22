Memorial Day weekend could be costly and chaotic whether you’re on the road, in the sky or just staying home

By Holly Yan, Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Despite sky-high fuel prices and soaring grocery bills, millions of Americans are sticking to their Memorial Day plans.

But it’s not just wallet woes. Travel disruptions and looming severe weather also threaten to derail the unofficial start to summer.

Here’s what to expect this holiday weekend:

$4-plus gas everywhere

For the first time since 2022, the average price of gas in all 50 states has surged past $4 a gallon, AAA said this week. And there’s no sign of relief at the pump as the war in Iran drags on.

Nonetheless, AAA expects 39.1 million travelers to hit the road this weekend — a slight uptick from 39 million last Memorial Day weekend.

Another 3.66 million will fly domestically, AAA predicts. But some air travelers could be sidetracked by a hole on a major runway.

Sinkhole at LaGuardia swallows plans

One of only two runways at New York’s bustling LaGuardia Airport remains closed as fallout from Wednesday’s discovery of a sinkhole on the pavement spills into the weekend.

By Friday afternoon, nearly 600 delays were reported at LGA, according to the tracking site FlightAware. That number could balloon as Runway 4/22 stays offline into Saturday.

Repairs were initially expected to be finished on Thursday. But inspectors using ground-penetrating radar found “possible areas of concern,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, engineering crews have decided to conduct additional inspections that necessitate the continued closure of Runway 4/22.”

Any potential repairs stemming from those inspections are expected to be completed Saturday morning, the Port Authority said.

Watch out for wicked weather

Maybe you’d rather avoid travel and just stay home this holiday weekend. But if you live in parts of the South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic or Northeast, your holiday could get drenched by thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and storms threaten the eastern half of the US, with flooding possible from the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic down to the Gulf Coast.

Some of the busiest airports on the East Coast could see ground stops due to thunderstorms, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Texas and Louisiana face the greatest risk of flooding Saturday and Sunday. Some storms could be slow-moving, which would give them plenty of time to draw deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. And that could cause localized flash flooding, delaying both ground and air travel.

Jessica Mayle, a regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said this weekend marks the start of summer travel and will be one of the busiest – not just on the way out of town, but on the way home too.

She advises getting to the airport two hours early.

“That’s two hours from when you stepped foot in the airport … you can lose 30 minutes trying to get dropped off,” Mayle told CNN affiliate WBBM. “Make sure you give yourself plenty of time from when you get here.”

Pain at the grocery store and pump are changing Americans’ way of life

Shoppers stocking up on hot dogs, potato salad and other Memorial Day staples might have to cut back as grocery prices escalate.

For the first time in three years, consumer prices are rising faster than wages. And a recent CNN poll showed Americans are changing how they live as inflation keeps rising.

“My wife comes home with three bags of groceries and it’s $300,” said Pittsburgh resident Chris Haenel. “I’m 60 years old and trying to save for retirement, but this is limiting how much I can save.”

During her road trip from Delaware to Rhode Island, Allison Rogers said concerns over fuel prices are “heavier this holiday season.”

“I’ve been thinking about gas prices and joking that we need to take out a loan for the weekend,” she said.

Gary Auerswald, a retiree in Illinois, is staying home with his wife — even though they would love to see their 3-year-old great-granddaughter.

“The high price of gasoline is killing us. It’s a back-breaker,” the retired mechanic and welder said.

“We can’t see her because that’s a long and expensive drive,” Auerswald said. “We’re basically pinned at home.”

CNN’s Briana Waxman, Nina Giraldo, Kara Devlin, Vanessa Yurkevich and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.

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