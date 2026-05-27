5 things to know for May 27: White House showdown, Texas results, Ebola outbreak, Hazardous incident, Iran internet blackout

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Dead Sea is so salty that visitors can float effortlessly on its surface, creating a phenomenon that feels almost otherworldly. But the famous body of water is rapidly shrinking as scientists sound the alarm about an unfolding ecological disaster.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ White House showdown

Construction is underway on the White House South Lawn for an octagon-shaped arena that will host a UFC event next month. The fight card is scheduled for June 14 — also President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday — as part of celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. It’s set to be the first major sporting event ever held on White House grounds. Go inside the preparations.

2️⃣ Texas results

President Trump’s national approval ratings may be struggling, but recent Republican primaries have shown his grip on conservative voters remains strong. After helping topple incumbents in Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana, Trump on Tuesday got what he wanted in Texas, where state Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated four-term Sen. John Cornyn. Read more.

3️⃣ Ebola outbreak

The International Rescue Committee says the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading faster than the response, as overcrowded camps for displaced people, poor conditions and limited supplies fuel fears the virus could spread further across the region. More than 220 deaths are now believed to be linked to the outbreak, as the IRC warns it could become the deadliest on record without urgent action. Learn more.

4️⃣ Hazardous incident

At least one person has died and nine others remain unaccounted for after an implosion at a packaging facility in Washington state on Tuesday. Officials are working to determine what caused the rupture of a tank that contained a hazardous chemical mixture used in paper production. Read more.

5️⃣ Iran internet blackout

Iran has partially restored internet access following an 88-day nationwide blackout imposed by authorities, according to state media. The sweeping restrictions began in December after mass anti-government demonstrations, and while limited access is returning, many Iranians say they are still relying on VPNs, or virtual private networks, to shield their online activity. Read more.

PLUS: Trump to convene Cabinet meeting today as Iran threatens to retaliate

Breakfast browse

What we know about the Trump wedding

Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding weekend has remained remarkably under wraps, even days later. These photos offer glimpses of the island celebration.

The New Year party where time jumped nearly 600 years

Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel was the venue for Turkey’s first-ever Western-style New Year’s Eve party, when a historic calendar shift instantly moved the entire nation forward by almost six centuries.

An astronaut suddenly couldn’t speak in space

A health scare prompted the first-ever early return from the International Space Station for a medical reason. Now, the event might play a role in how future missions are designed.

Laos rescue operation

A dangerous rescue operation is underway in Laos to free several people trapped in a flooded cave as conditions worsen.

Remembering Clarence B. Jones

Clarence B. Jones, a former speechwriter and confidante of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who helped pen his famous “I Have A Dream” speech, has died. He was 95.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Julie Andrews makes rare appearance at 90

Beloved actress Julie Andrews, known for her roles in “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music,” welcomed attendees at a conference on Parkinson’s disease with this short video message.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Lauren Kent.