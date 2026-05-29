Olaf Scholz Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Olaf Scholz, the former chancellor of Germany.
Personal
Birth date: June 14, 1958
Birth place: Osnabrück, Germany
Birth name: Olaf Scholz
Father: Gerhard Scholz, textile worker
Mother: Christel Scholz, textile worker
Marriage: Britta Ernst (1998-present)
Education: University of Hamburg, J.D., 1984
Religion: Non-denominational
Other Facts
Practiced as a labor law attorney.
Nicknamed “Scholzomat” for his controlled, robot-like communication style.
Timeline
1975 – Joins the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany as a student.
1982-1988 – Deputy chairman of the SPD youth organization, Jusos.
1998-2001 – A member of the German federal parliament (Bundestag).
May 2001-October 2001 – Senator for the Interior of Hamburg.
2002 – Reelected to the Bundestag.
2002-2004 – Secretary-general of the SPD.
2007-2009 – Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs.
2011-2018 – Mayor of Hamburg.
July 2017 – After a group of anti-capitalist protesters clash with the riot police in Hamburg during the G20 summit meeting, Scholz is criticized for his handling of the protests, and some politicians call for his resignation.
February-April 2018 – Acting Chair of the SPD.
August 10, 2020 – Is nominated to be the SPD candidate for chancellor of Germany.
September 26, 2021 – The SPD wins the federal election with 25.7% of the vote.
November 24, 2021 – Following two months of negotiations to form a new government, Scholz announces the SPD will head a three-party coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).
December 8, 2021 – Scholz is sworn in as the new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel.
November 6, 2024 – Scholz fires his finance minister, Christian Lindner of the FDP, effectively breaking up the coalition and leaving Scholz’s SPD in a minority government with the Green Party.
December 16, 2024 – Scholz loses a vote of confidence in Parliament, which he called as a step toward securing an early national election, with 394 ballots against him, 207 in his favor and 116 abstentions.
May 6, 2025 – Friedrich Merz is approved as chancellor of Germany.
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