Man breaches security at 30 Rock, approaches ‘Today’ co-host Craig Melvin

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — A man who managed to slip past tight security at New York’s 30 Rockefeller Center and approached “Today” show co-host Craig Melvin was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to NBC News and a law enforcement official.

The person entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A and approached Melvin, who alerted security, NBC’s “Today” show said in a statement.

“The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured,” the statement said.

The man allegedly lunged at Melvin and hurled a racial slur during the encounter, a law enforcement official told CNN. Investigators believe the man was initially looking for “Today” weather and feature anchor Al Roker before the encounter with Melvin, the official said. Both men are Black.

Melvin briefly addressed the incident during Friday’s “Today” show, saying he’s “safe and sound.”

“Unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A,” he said surrounded by colleagues at the anchor desk. “Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly. He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter, and we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

Police identified the man as Andrew Truelove, 41, from Manhattan, according to an NYPD spokesman. He’s facing charges of burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and harassment – all as hate crimes – stemming from the incident, the spokesman said.

It is not yet known if Truelove has an attorney representing him in this “Today” show incident. CNN has reached out to an attorney who represented Truelove in the past.

Several NBC employees who spoke with CNN said they were shocked by the breach, given the level of security in place around 30 Rockefeller Center, where a World Cup Fan Zone event is being held. One person noted their work badge must be swiped or inspected multiple times to enter the building.

Security was stepped up at NBC’s “Today” show in February as Savannah Guthrie’s co-hosts and colleagues covered the abduction of her mother, Nancy, two people at the network said on condition of anonymity.

The additional security measures were implemented out of an abundance of caution to help alleviate some of the stress the show’s hosts were feeling as they talked on air every morning about the mystery. Major networks like NBC have security departments that support their hosts – from physical protection to online threat tracking – and liaise with local police.

In the incident Thursday, a uniformed officer assigned to 30 Rockefeller Center was alerted to a disorderly individual inside the building at approximately 8:57 a.m. and placed the person in custody without incident, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, the NYPD said.

The man was seen entering the lobby and passing through the gold doors into a staircase just before 9 a.m., a law enforcement official told CNN. He encountered Melvin in the staircase, and the two had a verbal exchange lasting at most about 10 seconds, the official said.

Melvin followed the man as he tried to walk out of the stairwell and alerted security, who grabbed him on the first floor, the official said. Security then notified an NYPD detail stationed outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and the man was taken into custody, the official said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the man was able to breach the secured area and are combing through surveillance footage. They are also reviewing body-worn camera footage from the arresting officers, the official said.

“TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter,” NBC said in its statement. “NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, Brynn Gingras, Nina Giraldo and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.