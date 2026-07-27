Judge rules there’s enough evidence to go to trial in singer d4vd’s murder case

By Jason Kravarik, Taylor Romine, Melissa Gray, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence to move forward in the murder case against singer d4vd, who is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The ruling was made after a five-day preliminary hearing that featured more than 10 witnesses as prosecutors attempted to show they had enough evidence to go to trial. The hearing included gruesome testimony about Celeste’s mutilated body that was found in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla in September last year, crime-scene analysis of the home the artist was staying at and items purchased from Amazon under an alias, among other evidence.

The 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of killing and dismembering the teenage girl to prevent her from disclosing details about their relationship ahead of the release of his album, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, d4vd’s attorney has previously said “the actual evidence in this case” will show he didn’t kill Celeste, and that “he was not the cause of her death.” He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilating human remains.

Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in court that prosecutors met the burden of evidence for the charges and special circumstances, and she set an arraignment for August 31. She also said d4vd would be held without bail.

A trial date could be scheduled as early as 60 days after the arraignment, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said outside court Monday.

“We believe that the evidence at trial will be overwhelming to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on the three charges with which Mr. Burke will be charged,” Hochman said, adding his office “presented a significant but small fraction of our evidence” over the past week.

An attorney for d4vd declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

The case against d4vd, a rising star who had already performed at high-profile events such as Coachella and on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, drew widespread attention because of his fame, the gruesome nature of Celeste’s death and her age. The car had been abandoned for months before the remains of the teenager — who had since been reported missing — were found while d4vd was on a world tour.

Olmedo was the sole decider on whether a probable cause standard was met in the case. The standard is different than the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt legal burden of proof needed during a trial for a criminal conviction, Hochman previously told reporters. Prosecutors were not obligated at the preliminary hearing to show all the evidence they intend to present at trial, and they could rely on certain evidence, such as hearsay, that is not allowed in that space, he said.

Gruesome details shared in court

Celeste’s parents were in the courtroom “to show strength” for their daughter, family attorney Patrick Steinfeld said.

The parents were present as the prosecutor showed images of Celeste’s mutilated remains that were found in two bags in the Tesla after it was moved to a Hollywood tow lot.

“There was an image of Celeste’s torso and her head in the trunk of the car, and the prosecutor had to ask what it was. Because you could not tell it was a head,” Steinfeld said.

As they were displayed, Celeste’s mother lowered her head and started crying, Steinfeld said. It was the first time the teenager’s family saw how their daughter was found, he said. The family left the courtroom during later hearings that discussed Celeste’s autopsy and text messages between Celeste and d4vd.

As the prosecutor delved into the specifics of the evidence they have so far, the attorneys representing d4vd spent time questioning how evidence was collected. Defense attorney Blair Berk asked why several items found in the home d4vd stayed at, including two chainsaws, were not kept as evidence.

The two chainsaws were tested, but there was no indication blood was on them, Los Angeles Police Department Det. Joshua Byers and a forensic criminalist testified.

“Speaking to the criminalist, if those chainsaws were used to dismember a body, there would be no way they couldn’t have blood” on them, Byers said while testifying Tuesday. Records show d4vd purchased a third chainsaw, but it was never recovered, he said.

Other evidence discussed included a blue inflatable pool, which prosecutors allege d4vd used to prevent Celeste’s blood from spilling onto the garage floor, according to a brief filed in court, as well as DNA test results from potential blood samples found on several items in the house that showed a high probability of being from Celeste. Berk also noted during questioning the DNA could have been from a long time ago, or “a secondary transfer.”

Cellphone evidence is key

The prosecutor showed records from a cellphone connected to d4vd that they say helped show his movements in the month after when prosecutors think Celeste died, as well as sexually explicit photos and text messages between Celeste and d4vd found on d4vd’s phone and iCloud account.

Prosecutors also presented text messages from April 23, 2025, the date they believe she was killed.

The two made plans that afternoon for d4vd to send an Uber to pick Celeste up and take her to his house, according to texts that prosecutors presented in court. The prosecution alleged d4vd lured Celeste to his home with intent to kill, while the defense pointed to texts showing Celeste asked for the meeting after becoming upset and threatening as the relationship was deteriorating.

“I swear to GOD I will kill u,” Celeste texted d4vd the day before, on April 22, after expressing jealousy over his friendship with another girl. “I will end ur career.”

Prosecutors said the text merely reflects a minor being manipulated by a legal adult.

“We have a minor who was sexually abused. … She was taught to believe that she was being gaslit,” said Deputy DA Beth Silverman. “All of this is very obvious grooming of a young victim who really doesn’t know what is in store for her.”

At 10:02 p.m. on April 23, she texted d4vd she was on the way, writing, “Girly pop, im almost there open ur door if ur home,” according to texts prosecutors presented in court.

The gate was opened and the door unlocked at 10:10, according to prosecutors’ evidence.

It was the last text sent from Celeste’s phone, LAPD Det. Corey Farell told the court, later testifying investigators believe Celeste was killed between 10:10 and 10:31 p.m. That’s when d4vd begins texting her again, asking where she is and whether she was blocking his messages.

D4vd’s cellphone and car left the property around 11:30 p.m., an LAPD cellular analyst testified, saying records from d4vd’s Tesla put him in a remote area of Santa Barbara County where Celeste’s ID was eventually found alongside a highway.

The next text from d4vd to Celeste’s phone was at 11:41 p.m., saying “wtf,” and at midnight, he texted, “Where are u… please.”

Prosecutors say d4vd’s texts to Celeste’s phone were an attempt to build a defense after they claim he killed her.

Speaking outside court after the judge’s ruling, Steinfeld said the family is grateful the preliminary hearing is over and the case is going to trial.

“The family is relieved that it’s done with,” he said. “They’re going to take a break, and they appreciate the hard work that the district attorney’s office has done, as well as the investigation by LAPD investigators.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong timeframe for a trial date. It could be scheduled as early as 60 days after the arraignment.

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