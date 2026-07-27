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Judge rules there’s enough evidence to go to trial in singer d4vd’s murder case

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Published 2:03 PM

By Jason Kravarik, Taylor Romine, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — A Los Angeles judge ruled there is enough evidence to move forward in the murder case against singer d4vd, who is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The ruling was made after a five-day preliminary hearing, which featured more than 10 witnesses as the prosecution attempted to show they had enough evidence to go to trial. The hearing shared gruesome testimony about Celeste’s mutilated body that was found in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla, crime-scene analysis of the home the artist was staying at, and items purchased from Amazon under an alias, among other evidence.

The 21-year-old musician is accused of killing and dismembering the teenage girl to prevent her from disclosing details about their relationship ahead of the release of his album, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, d4vd’s attorney has previously said “the actual evidence in this case” will show he didn’t kill Celeste, and that “he was not the cause of her death.” He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilating human remains.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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