Short selling, cholesterol advice, best nude beaches: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Do you prefer an all-over tan? There are hundreds of places where it’s perfectly legal to frolic in your birthday suit. These are the best nude beaches.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Back in fashion

The most popular trades on Wall Street for the past couple of years have been pretty simple: Buy Big Tech and ride the AI wave. But a riskier strategy is making a comeback — short selling, or betting that a stock will go down.

2️⃣ When wars collide

The Caspian Sea has been sucked into the growing conflict between Iran and its adversaries in the Middle East. The world’s largest lake also serves as a vital artery in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

➕ Trump says US halted strikes after Iran sought to renew peace talks

3️⃣ Cholesterol advice

New guidelines made millions more American adults eligible for statins. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains what that means — and whether it should change your treatment plan.

4️⃣ Yakety yak

On the high-altitude plains of Tibet, scientists are creating fluffy, horned clones in an effort to revive a species revered by locals. But some critics are raising ethical concerns.

5️⃣ Bizarre and beautiful

Photographer Sarah Silbiger and her partner took a yearlong road trip across the US and captured the country through the window of their Winnebago. Take a look.

Watch this

🚛 Left hanging: This 18-wheeler ended up dangling off a concrete barrier on the side of a highway after a crash in Houston. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Click the picture above to watch.

Top headlines

Check this out

👗 ‘Dress-up party’: The uber-rich, dysfunctional family at the center of the new movie “Rosebush Pruning” is bonded by blood, desire and intense interest in designer labels.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🫓 Lucknow is finally getting global attention as a food city thanks to its long-standing culinary traditions. Where is it located?

A. India

B. Pakistan

C. Afghanistan

D. Bangladesh

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: ‘Spider-Man’ spotted doing… actual superhero stuff

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Lucknow is considered one of India’s greatest culinary cities, though it’s often overshadowed by destinations such as Delhi and Mumbai.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.