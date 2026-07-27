Three people killed, several injured in shooting at Seattle food festival



CNN, KOMO, KING, JUSTICE BEITZEL

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Three people were killed and at least four others, including a child, were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a Seattle food festival, a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, authorities said.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, which was hosting the annual Bite of Seattle, a three-day festival with thousands expected in attendance.

Two people were declared dead at the scene and four others, the youngest of which was 2-years-old, were transported to Harborview Medical Center, the fire department said in a statement. Another person later showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

In a press briefing late Sunday, Seattle Police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said one of the victims hospitalized had later died.

Davis said one suspect, a “young person,” has been taken into custody and authorities are still searching for one person believed to be involved. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said earlier two people were in custody, but later updated her statement.

Two people were believed to be shooting at each other, Davis said, adding an investigation is ongoing and “there is no outstanding threat to the community.” It’s unknown what prompted the shooting.

The shooting is one of at least 271 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot.

Harborview Medical Center said earlier all patients it received suffered gunshot wounds. The range of injuries for the four patients involve the arm, leg, abdomen and lower leg, the hospital said.

In emergency dispatch audio obtained by CNN, one person was heard requesting a “small child tourniquet” for a victim at the scene.

The Seattle Center describes itself as a civic, arts and family grounds space that attracts over 12 million visitors each year for events across its 74-acre campus, which includes the Space Needle and the city’s largest arena. The Bite of Seattle Festival features hundreds of local vendors and live music performances, drawing 350,000 guests over three days, its website says.

Videos shared on social media showed crowds of people walking through aisles of vendors outside before gunshots prompted people to flee.

Two witnesses attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard “seven to eight shots,” adding people were running “everywhere.” One man said he was near a stage where a band was playing when he heard “at least two dozen shots,” he told KOMO.

Another man said some people didn’t react right away, thinking “oh it must be fireworks or something,” but then, after more shots were heard, he saw people “storming through the area” trying to get out.

Some people appeared to take shelter in the gift shop of the Space Needle at the Seattle Center, video shared with CNN showed.

Police, emergency responders and officers from several agencies, including the FBI, were at the scene afterwards, video showed. A Washington state SWAT team was also on its way to assist at the request of Seattle police, Gov. Bob Ferguson said.

CNN has reached out to Seattle police and city officials, as well as the Seattle Center, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In the briefing late Sunday, police said two weapons had been recovered, without giving further details. Authorities urged people who witnessed the shooting to come forward with any information that could be helpful for the investigation.

The mayor called the shooting “an act of horrific violence” and said the community “is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.”

“In the days ahead, we will establish what happened and be transparent with the public about what we have learned,” Wilson wrote. “Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them.”

Ferguson said he was receiving briefings on the shooting and urged people to continue avoiding the area.

The Seattle Center Monorail has announced it would be closed the remainder of Sunday evening and would resume operations Monday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Hanna Park, Amanda Watts and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.