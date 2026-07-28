Counting casualties, beach rescue, paycheck for life: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’ve spent your career in the private sector, chances are you won’t get a pension. Good news, though: You can turn part of your retirement savings into a paycheck for life — it just requires careful planning.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Counting casualties

President Donald Trump’s administration is playing accounting games with dead US troops. The recent deaths in the Iran war are the latest example of the chaotic and often callous handling of military fatalities. CNN’s Aaron Blake explains why it’s so suspicious.

2️⃣ Lindsey Graham’s funeral

The president remembered the late Republican senator as a “tough cookie” whose influence extended throughout the world. Tomorrow he will be honored in his home state of South Carolina. Follow live updates.

➕ How the ‘Trump-Graham chemistry’ reshaped US foreign policy

3️⃣ High in additives

Four out of five foods sold for toddlers in the US are ultraprocessed, new research found, and nearly half of those items failed to meet nutritional benchmarks set by the World Health Organization.

4️⃣ Dreaming big

Move over, Silicon Valley. An entrepreneur with a background in gene therapy is determined to transform this Midwestern state into a biotech hub.

5️⃣ Moon with a view

July’s buck moon — named for its alignment with the growth period of male deer antlers — will grace the sky this week. Here’s how to see it.

Watch this

🛟 Beach rescue: A teen lifeguard plunged into rough surf to save a young boy in Santa Cruz, California. Bystanders who tried to help were forced back by the dangerous waves before another lifeguard joined the effort.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Behind the scenes: How do you capture the essence of people who want to remain anonymous? A photographer tackled this tricky request for her project on queer Muslim life.

For CNN subscribers

Dramatic arrest of Tennessee grandmother was staged for a reality TV show, lawsuit says. Now she wants justice

Data shows some veterans wait months to see a therapist for the first time. The VA secretary has his own numbers

John Roberts is trying to send a message on Trump. His court’s decisions send another

Quiz time

✈️ Which company is struggling to deliver a new Air Force One by 2028?

A. Airbus

B. Boeing

C. Lockheed Martin

D. Northrop Grumman

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Considering statins? New US cholesterol guidelines may change your decision

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Boeing said it’s making a substantial effort to get the first of two presidential planes out the door — four years later and for billions of dollars more than initially promised.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.