Vehicle, utility pole catch fire after crash; no injuries reported

By KPTV Staff

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A utility pole and a vehicle caught fire after a crash in Hazel Dell Monday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to a crash in the 8200 block of Northeast Highway 99 at about 10:22 p.m. A small sedan had crashed into a utility pole and both caught fire. The sheriff’s office said sparks and flashes could be seen from a mile away.

People inside the vehicle were able to get out and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said the fire could not immediately be extinguished due to the active power lines. Clark PUD cut the power off, then firefighters put the fire out.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears the crash stemmed from a physical altercation that started at a nearby apartment complex. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

