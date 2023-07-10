Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO bid to Turkey joining the EU

By Hande Atay Alam and Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Brussels should clear the path for Ankara’s accession to the European Union, before his country approves Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

“First, let’s clear Turkey’s way in the European Union, then let’s clear the way for Sweden, just as we paved the way for Finland,” Erdogan said at a news conference, before he departs for the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Erdogan also emphasized that “Turkey has been waiting at the gate of the European Union for over 50 years now,” and “almost all NATO member countries are European member countries.”

NATO had been aiming to admit Sweden to the alliance before July 11, when its major summit begins in Vilnius, Lithuania – but Turkey blocked Sweden’s accession due to long-running disagreements between the two countries.

Turkey claims that Sweden allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in Sweden, most notably the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). It also alleges that the Swedish government has been complicit in far-right anti-Islam protests.

In June – just a couple of weeks before the scheduled NATO summit – Swedish authorities approved a small Quran-burning demonstration outside a mosque in Stockholm which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha, one of the most significant in the Islamic calendar.

The decision to permit the protest, made in accordance with the right of freedom of speech, angered Ankara further. Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan condemned the decision, saying “to turn a blind eye to such heinous acts is to be complicit in them.”

While Turkey has obstructed Sweden’s membership bid for months, “this is the first time he has made a correlation between Turkey’s long-forgotten EU bid and Sweden’s NATO entry,” Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, told CNN.

“But the wording was vague,” she added. Erdogan said he wanted Brussels to “open the door to the EU” for Turkey, without specifying what that entails. “That could mean anything – from upgrading the free trade agreement to just political statements of support,” Aydintasbas said.

Critics of Erdogan said his new demands meant he had drastically shifted the goalposts so close to NATO’s stated deadline.

But, for Aydintasbas, “he is simply negotiating – and this is how Erdogan negotiates.”

“Erdogan knows that Vilnius is when he can extract maximum concessions from Western partners.”

Before Erdogan’s latest announcement, an Eastern European diplomat told CNN that he “will use the moment to squeeze every drop from this situation and will throw the ball to Sweden – making them hostage of their (own) anti-terrorist laws.”

