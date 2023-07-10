Police assessing whether BBC presenter committed criminal offense

By Sharon Braithwaite, Niamh Kennedy and Eve Brennan, CNN

London (CNN) — London’s Metropolitan Police said Monday it was assessing whether there was evidence that a BBC presenter accused of sexual misconduct has committed a criminal offense.

The UK broadcaster suspended “a male member of staff” at the weekend after The Sun newspaper reported Friday that a woman had accused an unnamed BBC presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit photographs.

In a statement, the Met said detectives from its Specialist Crime Command met virtually with representatives from the BBC on Monday morning.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed,” the statement said.

The Sun reported that the alleged recipient’s mother said they had used the money received in exchange for photos to fund an addiction to crack cocaine.

“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life,” the recipient’s mother was quoted as saying.

The tabloid reported that the presenter paid the person in question more than £35,000 ($45,000) since they were 17 years old in return for explicit images. It is a criminal offense in the UK to take or obtain sexually explicit photographs of anyone under the age of 18.

CNN is unable to confirm the details of the allegations made in The Sun.

In a statement sent to CNN on Sunday, a spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) stressed the need for the department to be “kept informed” of the progress of the investigation in light of the BBC’s status as a public service broadcaster.

The BBC is funded by a license fee that’s compulsory for any UK household with a television. “These allegations are deeply concerning,” DCMS said in the statement.

The BBC has not yet named the presenter in question. The speculation around his identity has led to several BBC presenters releasing public statements on Twitter denying that they were the subject of the article.

