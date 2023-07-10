UN warns of ‘full-scale civil war’ in Sudan after weekend airstrike kills dozens

By Amy Cassidy and Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — The United Nations has warned that Sudan could be on the verge of all-out-war after a weekend airstrike killed dozens in a residential area in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.

At least 22 people were killed and many injured in a shelling attack early Saturday, the country’s health ministry said, as months of infighting between Sudan’s rival military forces continue to rage on across the country.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the weekend bombing was an indication that Sudan was now on “the brink of a full-scale civil war.”

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region,” a statement from Guterres’ office said condemning the airstrike.

“He is appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Darfur,” the statement further said while expressing concerns about renewed clashes in some of Sudan’s worst hit states that have seen large displacement of civilians.

“There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing,” the statement added.

Guterres urged the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — the two warring factions fighting for control in Sudan to end hostilities.

The RSF blamed the SAF for Saturday’s airstrike, describing it as “the most severe aircraft bombing … on innocent citizens.” It also placed the death toll at 31.

Fierce fighting erupted between the rival groups in April, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, (IOM) said nearly 2.8 million people have fled Sudan, many without passports, for neighboring countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya.

