‘Biblical proportions’: 3 months’ worth of rainfall floods Nova Scotia, forcing evacuations as crews search for missing people

By Zenebou Sylla and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — Three months’ worth of rain over the course of one day has flooded the Canadian province of Nova Scotia since Friday night, inundating streets, forcing evacuations and leaving at least four people missing – including two children.

A provincewide state of emergency has been declared, including for the Halifax regional municipality as well as nearby East Hants, West Hants, Lunenburg and Queens.

“We have had biblical proportions of rain over the night and into the day,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Saturday.

On Sunday, Canadian police said they were continuing to search for two children, a youth and a man who had gone missing after the vehicles they were traveling in were submerged in two separate incidents early Saturday.

“Last evening, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team conducted an underwater search of a flooded field and located an unoccupied pick-up truck believed to have been the vehicle that the children were traveling in,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. “Search efforts continue in the same area for the four people and the second vehicle.”

Premier Tim Houston said on Twitter Sunday: “Thank you to Nova Scotia’s first responders for their incredible work in response to the floods.”

Houston told a news conference Saturday that three people traveling with the missing children had managed to escape their vehicle and two people had been rescued from the other car.

“I cannot stop thinking about these families and these four individuals,” Houston told reporters. “I want them to know that everything that can be done is being done. I know the entire province joins me in praying for their safe return.”

An estimated 250 millimeters of rain battered the province in one day, Houston told Saturday’s news conference.

“We got three months’ worth of rain in less than 24 hours,” he said. “It came fast and it came furious.”

Much of central Nova Scotia has seen severe flooding that deluged roads, forced water rescues and left “significant” property damage Saturday, Houston said. The storms have also compromised bridges and damaged highways.

The state of emergency declaration is meant to limit travel in heavily impacted areas, allow for the deployment of assets and facilitate the restoration of affected infrastructure, officials said.

It remains in effect until August 5 unless officials terminate or extend it, according to the Nova Scotia government.

“We have a scary situation here in the province. We had significant rainfall overnight causing extensive flooding damage,” said Houston on Saturday. “The state of emergency allows us to respond quickly when there are calls for more resources.”

About 750 people were ordered to flee the Halifax area overnight Friday, while more than 400 homes were evacuated in Lunenburg, authorities said Saturday.

In East Hants, a bridge collapse stranded residents, and there were “about several hundred people there that are sheltering on site and they’re self-sufficient,” said Kelly Ash, East Hants emergency management coordinator.

As local and federal agencies continue to use resources to repair damaged bridges, highways and properties, officials say it will take days for any improvements before the water level settles down.

“Once again, our community is facing the awful force and unpredictability, nature and a changing climate,” Mayor Savage said.

“This has been an extraordinary event and I know that it follows on the heels of wildfires of not very long ago and even Hurricane Fiona of last fall.” the mayor added.

Some communities in the Halifax area are still recovering from a large wildlife that started in late May, which led to evacuation orders for about 16,400 residents and destroyed 151 homes, CNN Canadian partner CBC reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered support to Nova Scotia residents in a post on Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying that with air and marine assistance “we’re providing resources to help with evacuations – and we stand ready to provide any additional federal resources needed. Please stay safe, everyone.”

Trudeau also spoke with Houston Saturday and emphasized federal and local collaboration on search and rescue efforts, Trudeau’s office said in a news release.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting Nova Scotians in the days and weeks ahead to respond to the flooding,” the release said. “He also acknowledged the strength of Nova Scotians, who are coming together in hard times and showing up for each other.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Paula Newton contributed to this report.