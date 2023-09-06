Mexico’s Supreme Court federally decriminalizes abortion

By Karol Suarez and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled to federally decriminalize abortion on Wednesday, finding that the current ban on the procedure is unconstitutional.

“The First Chamber of the Court ruled that the legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Criminal Code is unconstitutional, since it violates the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate,” the Supreme Court said on social media.

Abortion has already been decriminalized in 12 states in Mexico, with the most recent ruling taking place days ago.

The Supreme Court first said that it was unconstitutional to criminalize abortion in 2021, ruling against a law in the state of Coahuila, which threatened women who undergo abortions with up to three years prison and a fine.

