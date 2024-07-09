Israeli authorities say two killed as dozens of projectiles fired on Golan Heights from Lebanon

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — At least two people have been killed after dozens of projectiles were fired from Lebanon at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Tuesday evening, according to Israeli authorities.

A woman and man were “killed on the spot” when a projectile directly hit their vehicle, according to Israeli police.

“Several projectiles were identified falling in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) added in a statement following sirens in the Golan Heights.

Magen David Adom paramedics described responding to a “difficult” scene.

“We saw a vehicle that suffered a direct hit, and in its front were an unconscious man and woman who were critically injured. During the medical treatment, additional sirens were activated,” the medics said in a statement.

“We ran to protect ourselves and handled the incident as sirens went off. Military personnel assisted on the scene.”

Firefighters said they were responding to at least eight fires following the projectile hits.

Hezbollah has not yet publicly commented on the strikes.

Cross-border fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah has been an almost daily occurrence since the war in Gaza began. But it has been gradually intensifying, raising fears it could escalate into a full-blown conflict.

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East, boasting of tens of thousands of fighters and a vast missile arsenal.

The group has said its current round of fighting with Israel is to support Palestinians in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

